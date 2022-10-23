Faith

Rotary Club of Lagos Island, District 9110 honours late Catholic priest

In recognition of late Rev. Fr. Kelvin Ogada’s efforts in alleviating the suffering of the downtrodden and impacting the society, Rotary Club of Lagos Island, District 9110, presented him a posthumous award.

Late Ogada, who founded Spiritan Self Awareness Initiative (SSAI), otherwise known as Joy Village passed on in March this year.

Ogada’s recognition alongside some humanitarians took place during the investiture of Rtn. Anant Sabat as President of Rotary Club of Lagos Island, District 9110.

Mr. Kelvin Ogada who received the award on behalf of his late older brother, urged Christians and others to faithfully serve God and humanity.

He described his brother as Christ-like, embodiment of love, “a father, a mother, a protector, a teacher, a genius, a spiritual director, an educator who took upon people’s burdens and made them his. His only existence was to return to God.”

He added: “I appreciate Rotary Club of Lagos Island, District 9110 for honouring my late brother. About 20 years ago while going to villages to attend to the poor and the sick. My late brother will use his N5000 stipend to buy drugs for the sick and the old. Then I will say we do not have money for fuel, he will say we should go attend to the poor first.

“As we will be coming back from the outreaches, we will run out of fuel and spend the night on the road. Sometimes, he will call his friends who will help him with money for fuel and we will continue our journey.

 

