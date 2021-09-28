Metro & Crime

Rotary Club organises free eye surgeries for Isheri Community

The Rotary club of Isheri North has conducted free cataract surgeries for 10 indigent members of the community.
The project, which took place on Tuesday, was carried out with support from Eye Care Foundation and Hon Femi Saheed, the member representing Kosofe 11 constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly.
The programme was flagged off by the District Governor Rotary District 9110, Rotarian Remi Bello, who was represented by Assistant Governor Juliet Shobanjo, was one of the activities lined up for the District Governor who was on a working visit to the club and the community.
Shobanjo, who praised the efforts of the Rotary Club for putting up the humanitarian service project in less than six months of their charter, expressed gratitude to those who supported the club in her efforts to touch lives and gave an assurance of the District Governor’s support in all the activities of the club to improve the lives of members of the community.
In his speech, Rotarian Nwagwu Churchill, President of the club, who is popularly called the ‘Change Maker’, said that the club decided to embark on the project after due need assessment was conducted within the community and it was discovered that a lot of indigent families in community could not afford to access quality medical care for their sights due to the high cost of treatment.
He lamented on the deplorable state of the nation’s health system and urged the government to see the need to invest more on the health care system and personnel so as to improve and save the lives of citizens.
Nwagwu used the opportunity to appeal to good spirited Nigerians to support the club in her drive to raise funds for a five-year-old girl whose case was beyond what the club can cater for, as a budget of about N350,000 is required to save her life.

Our Reporters

