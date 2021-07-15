Rotary Club partners Ogun, donates generator for health centre

As part of moves to enhance adequate healthcare service delivery in various communities in the state, the Rotary Club of Magboro New Town, yesterday partnered with Ogun State on health interventions. Speaking while donating a generator set to Oke-Afa Magboro Primary Health Centre in Ogun State, the District Governor of the club, Rotarian Remi Bello, said the club would continue to partner with the government with interventions that would further make life easy for the people. He said the generator was donated to address the challenges of power outage and to enhance their capacity through a 24-hour power supply of power.

He said: “What we are doing here today is one thing, we know how to do best; provision of service, project to the people. This power generating set we are donating is to generate electricity for the centre to facilitate their work. The first thing I would like the people to do is to be part of the group, the Rotary Club. “The more the merrier and the lighter it becomes for us. This gesture is done through the resources put together by our members. They should be part of the trend to develop the community.”

