Rotary Club partners Ogun, donates generator for health centre

Muritala Ayinla

As part of the moves to enhance adequate health service delivery in various communities in the state, the Rotary Club of Magboro New Town Wednesday partnered Ogun State on health interventions.

Speaking while donating a generator set to Oke-Afa Magboro Primary Health Centre in Ogun State, the District Governor of the Club, Rotarian Remi Bello, said that the club would continue to partner with the government with interventions that will further make life easy for the people.

He said that the generator was donated to address the challenges of power outage and to enhance their capacity through a 24/7 power supply
He said: “What we are doing here today is one things we know how to do best; provision of service project to the people. The generator set we are donating to generate electricity for centre to facilitate their work. The first thing I will like the people to do is to be part of the group, the Rotary Club. The more the merrier and the lighter it becomes for us. This gesture is done through the resources put together by our members. They should be part of the trend to develop the community.”

On his part, the Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Health, Dr  Tayo Lawal, reiterated that the government sought partnerships with humanitarian organisations in the health and other interventions, adding that the government has rolled out its health insurance scheme to enable more residents have access to quality health services.

Reporter

