Rotary club renovates emergency unit

…donates 100 birthing kits to Maitama Hospital

The Rotary Club of Maitama yesterday handed over the renovated Accident and Emergency Unit, and Matrons’ compound to Maitama District Hospital in Abuja. It also donated 100 birthing kits, two wheelchairs, a stretcher, and nebulizers to the hospital to promote healthy maternal and child health. The District Governor, District 9125 of Rotary International, Dr. Goddy Nnadi, who handed over the medical items to the Chief Medical Director of the hospital. Dr. Imuetinyan Igbinovia said the donations were in line with humanitarian service which his organization does. He said Rotary International places premium on maternal and child health in order to save the lives of mothers and unborn children. Nnadi said: “This is in fulfillment of one of the areas of focus of Rotary International. We have seven areas of focus, and one of them is maternal and child health and another one is about disease prevention and treatment. “These are parts of the programmes of Rotary at the international level, such that when you do your projects, you make sure that they feed in within the realms of these areas. This is what Rotary Club of Abuja has done today. “These are multiple projects in one. For some clubs, it could be only one project, but here there are so many of them that they put together.”

