Rotary Club rescues polio survivor from 32-year ordeal

Last week, the Rotary Club of Abuja ( Maitama) donated an electric wheelchair worth N1.5 million to a polio survivor, ending a painful ordeal that had lasted for 32 years. ONWUKA NZESHI reports

It was a joyful and emotion-laden moment as 42-year old Festus Emmanuel Aziken, a physically- challenged man, crawled to the podium. He was obviously used to the rigour even though it was not the best form of movement for a full grown man. Aziken, a polio survivor had been crawling on all fours for the past 32 years. As he got to the podium and sat on the wheelchair, he heaved a sigh of relief. He knew that he had made a quantum leap in the marathon of life. Things will no longer be the same again. Amidst the cheers from the audience, he was momentarily speechless, then he found his voice, smiled and began to express his appreciation. “Eeeeu! In fact, I don’t know how to begin, may the Lord bless you all. My family and I are grateful that today the President of the Rotary Club, Maitama and his members have provided me with this motorised wheel chair. ” I want to thank God for this gift and may his infinite mercy be with you all and elevate you all. This is actually gratifying. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. If mouths were all over my body, they will not be enough for me to express my gratitude to you. Thank you. I’m very grateful,” he said.

The beneficiary

Indeed, if anyone who didn’t know him before had met him along the corridors, chances are that they would have dismissed him as one of the beggars on the street. Aziken is not a beggar but a hard working civil servant and a family man. Inside Abuja gathered that like many children born when polio was endemic in Nigeria, he was afflicted by poliomyelitis, the deadly childhood disease that manifests in paralysis of the limbs. However, he did not allow his condition to become an excuse for failure. He went to school and is today, a graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State. He also underwent the mandatory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme and later got a job in a government health facility in Abuja. “I’m 42 and I’ve been like this for 32 years. It will surprise you to know that went to school from primary to tertiary like this. Now, this is like light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Answered prayers

His wife, Mrs Augusta Aziken, could not hold back her excitement on seeing her husband comfortably sitted on the brand new wheelchair. She applauded the Rotary Club of Abuja, Maitama, for the kind gesture extended to her husband and the family. In that joyous mood, she could no longer hold back the tales of her life and how love has kept her and her husband together in spite of all the odds. ” I’ll like to appreciate everyone of you for what you have done to us. This is the day that we have been all waiting for and it has come to pass. Glory be to God. He’s a nice man, very caring. You can see, I’m looking well. If I didn’t eat, he will not eat; if I didn’t sleep, he will not sleep. He is a caring man. Anyway, I don’t want to go there. I just want to throw a little light to it.

Different views

I’m a graduate and when I met my husband and we agreed to be together, I went and told my parents. So, they said: Ah, why is it that of all the men around, this is the one you want to marry? I told them, this is what I want. They left me and for good two years, I had no communication with my family. But, I told God that no matter what happens, I will stand by him. So we kept on praying, praying and praying. “So, one day, they called me and said: You mean that this is where your heart is? I said yes. They said: Since this is what you want, we will give it to you. So we did the necessary things; we did the traditional wedding and we got married. So, glory be to God for today. It’s not been easy seeing him crawling all these days. It has not been easy at all. Since 32 years, he has been on the ground. Sometimes, when he wakes up in the morning, he will say: Dear, I’m getting weaker, my elbows, my joints …he can’t raise his hands. I’ll say God is on the throne, that God will wipe away your tears. I want to give God all the glory because it has come to pass today. I want to appreciate the President and every member of this Rotary Club who have made it possible for this dream to come to pass. I pray that God will richly bless you, God will sustain you and God will continue to enrich your pockets,” she said.

Dreaming big

Inside Abuja gathered that the Rotary Club spotted him as a hard working Nigerian living with disability and decided to lend a helping hand. Thereafter, members of the club mobilised resources and purchased the motorised wheelchair valued at N1.5 million. President of the Rotary Club of Abuja, Maitama, Yusuf Ali described the club as a place where big dreams and actions thrive. According to him, one of their big dreams is to lift up those challenged as part of their avowed commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in the society. Addressing the audience, Ali enjoined fellow Rotarians to always dream big and take actions that would help the less privileged overcome their challenges. “Today, we have put your treasures together to buy a N1. 5m electric chair for Festus Emmanuel Aziken, a Polio victim, who has been crawling for 32 years. He has never allowed the adversity to kill his dreams. RC Abuja Maitama by this token is adding sustainable value to his life. “When he spoke with me last night, he said the electric chair will “aid my movement within and outside the vicinity to be able to fend for myself. Yes, my arms are becoming weak as I age on.”

Prospects available

His fate reminds all of us of our charity obligation because we are all pencils in the hands of God. “As Rotarians, we live to serve the world. This is just what we have done – lifting a soul and wiping away the tears of those who are in pains. Every where we go, we touch lives. This is not the first and it will not be the last. I can assure you that we will not relent in doing more good to humanity. Festus,this club rejoices with you. Congratulations. I wish you a jolly ride,” he said. Inside Abuja observes that today’s society is full of people who care less about their neighbours. Many do not take part in charity works that could wipe away the tears of those in pains and in need of succour. It takes men and women of goodwill, compassion, selflessness and the milk of kindness flowing in their veins to undertake such a venture as members of the Rotary Club of Abuja, Maitama have done.

Flashback

Over the years, Rotary Club International has been at the forefront of the fight against poliomyelitis in Nigeria and around the world. In 1996, African heads of state committed to eradicate polio during the Thirty-Second Ordinary Session of the Organization of African Unity in Yaoundé, Cameroon. As at that time, polio was said to be paralysing an estimated 75,000 children, annually, on the African continent.

In the same year, Nelson Mandela with the support of Rotary International jumpstarted Africa’scommitmentto polio eradication with the launch of the Kick Polio Out of Africa campaign.Mandela’s call mobilizedAfrican nations andleaders acrossthecontinenttostepuptheirefforts to reach every child with polio vaccine. Since 1996, polio eradication efforts have prevented up to 1.8 million children from crippling life-long paralysis and saved approximately 180,000 lives. In August 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Nigeria free of the wild poliovirus.

The country attained the wild polio-free status after meeting all the criteria for certification, which include three years of non-detection of any wild poliovirus case in the country. The last case was recorded in Borno State, North-East Nigeria in 2016. Although, Nigeria has been certified polio free, the Rotary Club is still at work, cleaning up the mess the disease left behind.

