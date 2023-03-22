Rotary Club to build Peace Garden in UNIABUJA

The Rotary Club of Abuja, Maitama, yesterday unfolded plans to build a Peace Garden in the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA). It also planted some fruit trees for the benefit of the university community. It appealed to Nigerians to go back to the basics to protect and save the environment to live healthy. The President of the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama, Rtn. Yusuf Alli, unfolded the plan at the foundation laying ceremony for the garden and tree planting to mark this year’s International Day of Forests. He said: “Our club decided not to plant only trees but to leave permanent footprints by building a Rotary Peace Garden in UNIABUJA.

This project is embarked upon to serve as a garden of peace, friendship, unity and a connecting point for the town and the gown. “I urge the university community to take advantage of this partnership to save our environment and guarantee its peace.” Alli said the project was in fulfilment of one of the Seven Areas of Focus of Rotary International. He said there will be less health challenges if the environment is protected globally. He added: “It is a historic day in the life of our great club, RC Abuja Maitama. We have come to fulfil one of our obligations. We have seven areas of focus.

One of it is supporting the environment. “Today, we live unhealthy life because we have been carried away by the allure of the Industrial Revolution. “No armour, no shield and no other arsenal can save humanity other than supporting the environment. In fact, the oxygen we need to survive comes from the environment.” On his part, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul- Rasheed Na’Allah said the university has been foremost in protecting the ecosystem.

