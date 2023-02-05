Rotary DG Lawson: Women should fight for equity, not equality with men

For Motunde Lawson, the Director General, Rotary District 9110, Nigeria, the passion and peace in the existence of humanity is a moving vehicle that mustn’t stop. For the retired Director of Education, Lagos State, who is also affectionately called ‘Ayaba or Koseleri’, the course of peace and humanity is a serious business that can’t be handled with kids gloves as she continues to blaze the trail with new ideas, novel programs in her reign. She speaks with OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI on her plans and views on women and children

Do you think it is possible for women to achieve equality and equity in our society compared to the developed world?

It is possible. It may take time. Let me give you an example you are familiar with. It took 41 years for us to have the first female District Governor in District 9110. Can you compare the situation with what happened at the international level when the first female President is just this year, 117 years after Rotary was founded. What kind of equity are you now looking at when we can’t do any equitable distribution for the past century. The gap is already too wide but within a particular sphere, maybe, we can match up. For example, the same current Rotary president being a woman has male directors who are with her.

In fact, there is something she just did, she just created an award for females and the award was created in honour of the first female Rotary club President, Sylvia Whitlock, because she was the one that delivered women out of that bondage of not being members of Rotary. Over the years, Rotary was founded since 1905, it was in 1987 that women could join Rotary.

It took for lawsuit for it to be achieved. The women took Rotary International to court and the Supreme Court finally validated the ruling of the court in California and the ruling was that women can now join Rotary after waiting from 1905 to 1987. The first woman Rotary club President- Silver Whitlock, was at the Houston convention early this year. So, they call that award, ‘Silver Whitlock Award’, the first award to be initiated in the name of a woman. Once you are woman, you can open doors. There can be a paradigm shift. There may not be that equitable distribution because the gap is wide already but we can reduce it, so that it won’t be large.

So, what do you think women should really be looking for, equity or equality?

Equity! Giving equal opportunities to both parties. Equality is letting us have access to equity. We both have the same rights to everything.

Talking about women achieving and getting to the top of their careers, desired goals, how will you encourage women out there to pursue their dreams?

First of all, make yourself available. Always be there. Don’t allow any man to silence you. Don’t let anybody oppress you to feel like you cannot talk. You have to speak out loud and clear. It is because of lack of opportunities that people feel like women cannot do anything but give it to them and they will do better any day, any time. Even in our organization, what I discovered, when I was trying to seek for women to put in leadership roles, they made it difficult for me because women have not risen enough for me to be able to give them certain roles. It is painful. It is not peculiar but it is natural. It is a normal cankerworm that women out there are not allowed to speak. They don’t have a voice. The second class citizenship that they have conferred on women has been so established that it was almost difficult for us to get out of it but we thank God that the narrative has changed and it is now different. We have woken up and even men have come to agree that they have not been too fair to have relegated women to the background for a long time.

Can we actually be successful in our male dominated society?

Let’s start from our homes first. We still have some areas in the world where the females, right in their family, don’t have that equal opportunity with the male. Even parents give opportunities to male child over the female child. Once we can change the orientation right from within our homes, I think that can transcend beyond the home.

Is it true that a successful woman has to pay a price to be successful and reach the peak of her career?

The price you have to pay is to use your sense to study, read, learn and be educated. Don’t just pass through an institution, let it pass through you and see that you can defend your certificate. There is no other price a woman can pay than to be as decent and walk tall.

Paying any price to get to the peak of your career?

You are on your own. When you use what God has given you (upstairs) to liberate yourself, you can’t be intimidated by anybody.

As a seasoned educationist, you will agree that there is an increased use of substance amongst youths of nowadays. What will you say is the factor for this incessant drug abuse?

Many of these youths cannot come to terms with what is currently happening. Many of them see themselves as having no future. When they look at what we as parents and leaders and government, how very inconsiderate we are, how we continue to amass fortunes for ourselves and care less about them, it is their way of resenting what they are seeing. It might not be the best way to react but people have different ways of reacting to things.

They are not seeing the reality but they are seeing the reality of what is not good and these are children that have gone to schools and they are done with schooling, they have no jobs. Even menial jobs are not available. They find their so called leaders flaunting money, politicians will squander money, take their children out of the country at will, even if what they have done was bad, they have the protection of judiciary and they have nothing.

They do not know the way to go about it. Those who went about it in refined manner is because they are opportune to do so. Let’s look at the ‘Endsars’ saga; all the youth that took part in the saga are well placed youths, decent youths. Because they are decent and have the opportunity to do it in that manner, that is why they could arrange something in a peaceful manner but for the other youths that engage in substance use, they don’t want to be part of what is making them sad. For them to close their eyes and not see what is making them sad is why they went into it and what is the government doing about it? It doesn’t concern them, they care less.

There is no special activity, special way to address these youths, get them engaged somehow, get them equipped in different manners. Although the facts remains that it is not peculiar to Nigeria, we have it all over the world. So, an organisation like ours that has interest in refining the lives of youths and that is why we have youth service as one of the avenues for service in Rotary. We handle and tackle different forms of vices via different means. People like us are the ones that can try to address something like this.

Before government comes to help, how do we as parents protect our children from bad influence?

The area of the home factor because we know that one is inevitable. Are you telling me that all those engaged in such are not from good homes? Are you telling me that some of these things that they do some of these parents are not aware? Well, I will agree with you to an extent that some of them don’t even follow up their children. You send them to school and once in a while you don’t pop in to see what they are doing. A child goes out in the morning and comes back in the evening and you don’t bother to check their bag to see what is there or pay an unscheduled visit to your child’s room to see what your child is doing at awkward times.

There are some checks and balances that you can put in place that he will be unaware of, or try to befriend the teacher of your child that can help you study the child and see where he is going and that is for parents that are decent on their own and are reasonable. For some of them, who cannot even discipline their children. We have been to schools and some of them come to us to beg us to discipline the child that spends 60 per cent of the time at home but they didn’t catch them young. Bad company corrupts a child. May God help us.

Your child can be so good before; you can be very good parents but it only takes few other children to corrupt your own child and it only takes one child that has a mind of his own, a child that parents talk to face to face, a child that is like your brother, you can mentor, he can confide in you and he can come and tell you that he saw something today that I don’t understand. If there is no such rapport, it is difficult because some of the parents are even so tough. When they child opens his mouth to say anything, they say ‘shut up your mouth! Don’t you know I’m so tired or busy?’ The parents also have our own faults because that way, we have driven them out. They seem not to have someone to talk to at home and they have to talk to somebody outside. Those that they will go to talk to outside are part of those that will instigate them. Not all of them are lucky to find those kids or even teachers or adults that will tell them what is good.

There is growing technology and children are so exposed. What do you think is the impact of social media on children and youths?

Social media has both pros and cons. For me, 100 per cent, social media is different from technology. It is a form of technology because they are other forms that are good but the social media has the negative and positive aspects. If I want to get any information for example, if I want quick answers to any questions, then I will Google it. I use it as a companion. Medically, I will do that.

There are different aspects of this social media. I was making a presentation yesterday and I said while Rotary is doing what is good; we are doing a lot of projects but many people don’t know what we are doing. We do a lot but people don’t know about it. What they call status on our phones, I just realised very recently that I posted something and people were calling me about it.

It was a world clock and I didn’t know how I mistakenly put it there and all contacts were calling. I posted the pictures of my children and my grandchildren and they were commenting, ‘beautiful family, are they in town?’ I was surprised and said who sent this picture to them until I got to know what it was. If that kind of a tool is there, can’t you use that tool for marketing, to tell stories of what you are doing and all your contact will get it. If we start a club and each person has a contact of 100 people, you reach a lot of people with your stories. That is one aspect of social media, the positive aspect.

When there was Covid-19 and schools closed, many schools went on using WhatsApp to send materials to students to read. Google classroom is also one of the tools that we use to teach and I discovered that as a school proprietor, we ran our school for a whole term using zoom and got Google classroom. We discovered on our own because we were on top of it. We branded our zoom pages, so that you can only have access when you are on the page that has the school logo. We did it in a way that you cannot enter through any other means except through our own but at a time, we discovered that kids were learning fast.

They even know more than we do when you talk about technology and they created within our classroom another mini-group. While teachers have marked them present in class, they have digressed into another page where they were chatting privately. The teachers now discovered and they screenshot the chats and invited the students involved. My teachers went to find out how it was possible for them to be in the class and do that and they got the solution that made it impossible for students to chat amongst themselves. The only chats they could respond to, is that of the teacher. On that page, they were now sharing some very terrible things right within that class.

They were sending very dirty things and we had to call their parents. Will you say that social media is not good in that aspect? The abused part of it is what will not make social media to be good. The abuse people make of it is what might not be good. Where we need to talk to ourselves now is what part are the parents and the teachers doing in monitoring or censoring or ensuring that they have parental control, so that they know to what extent their children can reach when we talk about the use of social media.

But remember that we can only do that for a kid, a child that has gotten to 14 years and so on and is capable of getting his own phone and line that the parents may not even know that he has. How do we address that? Social media is good if it is well used and this is a world of industrialization, where our children must occupy positions all over the world, if they are developed digitally and technologically. We must not limit them or shortchange them by feeling that social media is what will spoil them. Let’s say that they will use it constructively to the advantage of the entire and not to the detriment of either themselves or of any system.

How do you relax?

There is time for everything, time to work, time to rest, time to play, time to eat, time to drink, time to think, time to appreciate God. I will say that I’ve been a person that loves tourism and the only time that I relax is when I’m out of the shores of this country. I thoroughly enjoy myself.

I don’t know how to have siesta because it is not in my dictionary. I learned how to play snooker and I engage in it when I go to my school because we have the facility in my school. I also learned to play volleyball and I love music seriously.

If that would be the only thing that I can say is the way I relax, I love to listen to music. Once I listen, no matter what is bothering me, is gone at that moment. Once I start vibrating because I love listening to music. And at weekends, I still have time to play my role as a grandmother, despite the fact that I was very busy all the while they were having their children and I was still rocking.

At least, I spend six weeks with each one of them to take care of their kids for them. So, it was a thing of joy. As a wife I love to go to party with my husband. It is now that it has reduced a bit but before, the trademark was that of my husband and I, attend parties. There was a time our driver said every weekend they would have dressed up because they were going for party. We love to be in the company of our friends. We attend parties but as we grow up now, I think with more responsibility especially as far as Rotary is concerned, though there are many parties in Rotary I try my best to attend.

How are you enjoying your husband’s support?

Since I joined Rotary, he has been part of my success, part of my Rotary journey, right from the day I joined; he has been part and parcel of my journey. He has supported me all the while, never given me any issue. He’ll rather support and provide all what I require for me to do Rotary the way I love to do it. My husband knows me too well both when I was in club level and now at the district level. People always telling him you to have to join Rotary to be a Rotarian and then I became the District 9110 Governor. Before I even became a District Governor, I started nursing the idea, I said if he has been joining me in all Rotary activities as just a guest or as just my spouse and he’s a part of this program all along, so why can’t he be a member of Rotary. So becoming a District Governor, he was the first person I inducted into Rotary. So, he’s now a Rotarian. It’s a joint effort now

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...