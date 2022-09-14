News

Rotary donates N1.2m to child cancer patient

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama yesterday donated N1.2million to a four-year old girl-child, Elizabeth Chineyenwa Nwokocha, who has cancer. The donation included N1, 097,000 cheque and N107, 000 cash. Elizabeth, who was expected to undergo 24 sessions of chemotherapy, has had six before her parents got financially stuck.

But the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama rallied round the girl-child to raise funds for her care at the National Hospital in Abuja. Members of the club came out in large numbers to identify with Elizabeth’s challenge and presented the cheque and other essential commodities as part of the first phase of their intervention. Speaking during the presentation, the President of the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama, Rtn. Yusuf Alli, said: “As part of our humanitarian focus, we decided to rally round Elizabeth because of the trauma she is going through and lack of funds to bear her burden by her parents.

“It is our calling to save lives. For Elizabeth, we will all we can to put her back on her feet. No kobo is too small or big to assist the needy like our little girl. “If all Nigerians can lend helping hands to those disadvantaged, our society will be better. I urge Nigerians to join Rotary International to foster peace and promote development in the world.” On her part, the Rotary International District 9125 Chairperson on Empowering Girls, Rtn. Lovina Okon-Ntui, said: “We commend RC Abuja Maitama for accepting the challenge to assist Elizabeth who has been struggling to survive. “With this intervention, she will be able to undergo her medical sessions to have a normal life cycle. There are many like Elizabeth who we need to help in society. I appeal to other clubs to reach out to more indigent patients.” Overwhelmed with tears, Mrs. Franscica Jecinta Nwokocha said: “I am happy that the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama intervened on time to save Elizabeth. I had lost hope but Rotarians have brought me joy. “Kindly extend my appreciation to all those who have contributed in cash and kind for our baby.” The father of the little girl, Ikechukwu Justice Nwokocha, said: “I will forever be grateful to Rotary International for bailing my family out of this predicament.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oil wells: FG asks S’Court to dismiss Rivers suit against Imo

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal Government Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the suit filed by the Rivers State Government seeking to stop it from ceding 17 disputed oil wells to Imo State. The FG through the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice further prayed the apex court to vacate an order of injunction it […]
News

E-voting: Lawmaker tasks NCC on 2027 elections

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A member of House of Representatives from Ekiti State, Femi Bamisile, has called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on stringent efforts in ensuring vibrant spread of telecommunication networks across the country for effectiveness of electronic voting in the 2027 general elections. Bamisile, who is the Chairman, Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) stated e-voting is […]
News

Ajayi Adeshina’s Straightway Foods Storms Lagos.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ajayi Adeshina, a Leadership and human development expert and CEO at Straightway foods led a team of product activators to create a massive awareness and promotion for their latest product at straightway foods, Cold pressed coconut oil. The event took place 0n the 20th of September, 2018. The event was aimed at sensitizing the community […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica