Rotary Pledges More Support For Maternal/Child Health Disease Prevention, Lauds Gov. Emmanuel’s Strides.

The Rotary Club of Uyo Shelter Afrique has pledged to further extend its contributions to the overall Maternal/Child Health and disease prevention program giving more support from kindhearted and public-spirited Individuals.

The President of the Rotary Club of Uyo Shelter Afrique, Rotarian Chibuzo Iroadu made the remark at the inauguration of the Star Projects of the club held on Thursday at Primary Health Center Afaha Atai Ibesikpo Asutan Akwa Ibom State.

He explained that the project was aimed at bringing an end to preventable deaths among pregnant women, children and adolescents in the state.

In her welcome address, Rotn. Chibuzo Iroadu eulogized the past and present Government of Akwa Ibom for their tremendous efforts in the health sector which has helped in ensuring that indigenes and residents have access to good health care.

She noted that to further strengthen and appreciate the Government effort, the Rotary Club of Uyo Shelter Afrique with her partners thought it wise to provide this great support through her Star Project with a focus on Maternal & Child Health, Disease Prevention and Treatment.

She prayed the Government to provide staffing and other important needs to the health centre for effective medical service delivery.

At the Commissioning, the Club unveiled the newly renovated and beautified Health Center, donated medical equipment and Mother/Child Care Kits, offered free medical services and training, reticulated the health centre water and provided medical education to the community.

In her remarks, the District Governor in charge of D9142 and special guest of honour Rotn. Grace Okaro explained that many pregnant women, children and even adults worldwide still have little or no access to essential, quality healthcare services and this awareness has kept Rotary International up and doing in her all-inclusive seven areas of focus.

She commended the Rotary Club of Uyo Shelter Afrique and her partners for putting humanity first in all its undertaking.

On their own Akwa Ibom former Health Commissioners, Dr Dominic Ukpong & Rotn. Emem Bassey, who are now Rotary Club Ambassadors for Maternal & Child Health, Disease Prevention & Treatment, charged the beneficiaries and pregnant mothers to always ensure that they get professional medical attention in the hospital as it remains the safest place with well-experienced health service providers.

The village Head of Afaha Atai Ibesikpo Asutan, Eteidung Etim Edet Akpan on his own expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club of Uyo Shelter Afrique for their kind gesture.

He noted that the facilities’ donations and other investments from the club will help the relevant authorities upgrade the facility from a primary Health Center to a fully pledged hospital.