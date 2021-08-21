Rotary President pledges sustainable living, skills acquisition

The newly sworn in President of Rotary Club of Lagos Central, Rotimi Okafor, has reiterated his commitment and that of the club to sustainable living through provision of amenities to the society and establishments of skills acquisition centres for the populace towards poverty alleviation. Speaking after his investiture as the 40th president of the club in Lagos, Okafor a legal practitioner and chartered arbitrator, said the club’s commitment to alleviating poverty amongst the women folks is still intact. He noted that poverty alleviation most especially, the as it concerns the girl child and the widows, was done through the establishment of skill acquisition centres across Lagos Island, in order to support nation building by developing the women folk.

