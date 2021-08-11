News

Rotary Satellite Town plants 200 trees, flowers

The Rotary Club of Satellite Town, Lagos, recently planted no fewer than 200 trees and flowers in compliance with the on-going Planet Earth Project, organised by the elite club.

 

The tree planting exercise was done in District 9110 at the Nigeria Navy Primary School, Navy Town, Satellite Town, Lagos.

 

The project was witnessed by dignitaries in the society, including His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ahmed Haruna Kuraja Sarki of Alimosho and his entourage, past presidents, members of the Nigerian Navy, Rotarians, members of the Red Cross Society, school pupils, management and members of staff of the Nigeria Navy Primary School were also in attendance.

 

There was also a lecture on the importance of Tree Planting in our Community delivered by Lieutenant A. A. Aku.

 

He stressed that the tree planting exercise was important, because it protected the mother earth and also beautified the school and the immediate community.

