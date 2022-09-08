Rotavirus vaccine fights deadliest form of diarrhoeal disease in children

Rotavirus-related diseases are the leading cause of severe diarrhoea in young children worldwide, and are the third leading cause of childhood mortality in Nigeria – accounting for 15 per cent of all under-five deaths. Experts say the introduction of rotavirus vaccine is a milestone in tackling the disease, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

In partnership with the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), WHO, UNICEF and other partners, the Federal Government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has introduced the rotavirus vaccine into the country’s routine immunisation programme. The project which was launched recently is a critical first step in a push to reach children across the country with the rotavirus vaccine, which protects against rotavirus infections, the leading cause of severe diarrhoea in young children worldwide. The launch marks the introduction of the rotavirus vaccine, which protects against rotavirus-related diarrhoeal disease, into Nigeria’s routine immunisation programme. Childhood diarrhoea is the third leading cause of childhood mortality in Nigeria, accounting for 15 per cent of all deaths in children aged under five. The rotavirus vaccine introduced in rural Malawi has reduced deaths from infant diarrhoea by more than a third, proving for the first time that a major intervention in a low-income country can be highly effective. The findings, published in the Lancet Global Health, are likely to add further weight to calls by global health experts for rotavirus vaccine to be included in all national immunisation programmes.

“This introduction in Nigeria is a major milestone in the push to protect more Nigerian children against vaccine-preventable diseases. Rotavirus-related disease is the leading cause of severe diarrhoea in young children worldwide, and a key contributor to childhood mortality in Nigeria,” said Thabani Maphosa, Managing Director of Country Programmes for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. “We commend the continued commitment of the Government of Nigeria and will work with all partners to support this vital programme, which will reach children with this life-saving vaccine.”

In partnership with Gavi, the WHO and UNICEF, Nigeria aims to reach seven million children across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) within the next 12 months. In order to reach so many children quickly, partners have planned to roll out several service delivery strategies such as daily vaccination in select sites as well as mobile seshave sions to reach hard-to-reach rural communities. Vaccination will also be integrated with other primary health care services and diarrhoea prevention strategies such as hand washing, exclusive breastfeeding and provision of quality water and sanitation facilities. Protecting young children through this vaccine also decreases rates of rotavirus infection in unimmunised and elderly populations. Vaccination will also help reduce the use of antibiotics, which are often – ineffectively – prescribed to treat rotavirus infections, thus helping stem the rise of antibiotic resistance.

Concerted efforts by the NPHCDA and partners to strengthen health systems over recent years have allowed the country to gradually increase COVID-19 vaccine coverage, while at the same time maintaining routine immunisation as part of its Optimised SCALES 2.0 strategy.

The latest WHO/UNICEF Estimates of National Immunisation Coverage (WUENIC) indicate that Nigeria is one of few countries that maintained gains in routine childhood immunisation in 2021 at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted essential health services around the world. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate half the world’s children against some of the world’s deadliest diseases. Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation – over 981 million children – and prevented more than 15 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 73 lower-income countries. Gavi is a co-convener of COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, together with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the WHO and UNICEF.

In its role, Gavi is focused on procurement and delivery for COVAX: coordinating the design, implementation and administration of the COVAX Facility and the Gavi COVAX AMC and working with its Alliance partners, UNICEF and WHO, along with governments, on country readiness and delivery. The vaccine will initially be available in 19 states and the FCT, starting with zones with lower vaccination coverage, and will later be rolled out to the remaining 17 states – with the aim to reach seven million children within the first 12 months. The rotavirus vaccine will be administered orally to infants at six, 10 and 14 weeks of age.

