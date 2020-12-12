ROTIMAX LAUNCHES DETAILED PEST CONTROL BUSINESS GUIDE

A leading pest control services and training provider in Nigeria, Rotimax Integrated Services Limited, has published a comprehensive book for pest control business in Nigeria.

Titled Predictive Models for Starting and Growing Pest Control and Disinfection Business in Nigeria, the publication provides information on the evolving business of pest control and management for professionals and the general.

Authored by the by the CEO of Rotimax integrated Services Limited, Tolulope Caleb Rotimi, the book detailed the challenges of the industry and its prospect in proffering sustainable solutions to the environmental challenges in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launching of the publication held at the office complex, Omole Phase 1, Lagos, the National President, Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Akinghehin stated that the publication highlights the significance of the pest- control industry to the socio-economic development of the country by presenting a multidimensional approach to pest control and management.

“The book is designed to denounce the parochial understanding of the Industry among the populace; underscoring the growth that the sector has witnessed over the years and its relevance to sustainable environment” , he stated.

While reviewing the book, Dr. Akingbehin posited that the government and private sector can explore the sector to create employment opportunities and intending enterpreneurs can avail themselves the knowledge provided by the book to create a carrier path and grow the sector”,

He explained that going by the simplicity of the book, Professionals and an Non-professionals can understand the nitty gritty of the industry.

“Using story telling technique to highlights guidelines, regulations, chemical compositions and other complex issues on the sector makes it easier for people to comprehend and explore. While it provide a veritable guidelines for policy makers, it gives stakeholders a better understanding on the sustainability of the business of pest control.

The book was forwarded by the Registrar of Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria, Dr Yakubu Baba and the National President of Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Akinghehin.

The launch hosted dignitaries from the Pest Control Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria, Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria, Rotimax Pest Control Training Academy and Customers.

