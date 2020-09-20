Rotimi Ajanaku consolidates on business ventur

Osun state born dude, Otunba Rotimi Ajanaku is one man whose name readily suffices in a couple of places in the society, majorly, he’s known as a business man, top socialite and politician.

Ajanaku, who is based in Oyo State came under the spotlight on account of his heavy spending at social events and for musicians who sings his praise to high heavens. His capacity at dispensing cash brought about lot of speculations as regards his source of money.

His detractors who were peddling the gist, said that he was into some sort of shady deals had taken solace in expectation that Ajanaku will not go far before meeting his waterloo, but contrary to that, Ajanaku has proven to be a genuine business man as he continues to wax stronger on all fronts. Consolidating on his thriving business venture, the hotelier recently launched his new business line, Dux Oil.

At the event, his friends, business as well as political associates all gathered in Ibadan, Oyo State to felicitate with him. This may just be another beginning of another inspiring journey for him, as the handsome dude has his eyes set on the future. Also, as a way of projecting ahead into the future, the youthful and influential politician has equally delved into broadcasting.

Although, details of his involvement in that area are still sketchy but feelers have it that Ajanaku has concluded plans to float a radio station. The office of the broadcast concern, we hear is located in one of the towns along Lagos-Ibadan express way.

