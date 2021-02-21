Rotimi Ajanaku Inducted as Vice President Institute Of Data Processing Management of Nigeria

Businessman and socialite, Rotimi Ajanaku, has emerged the vice president of Institute Of Data Processing Management Of Nigeria, IDPM, while Adamu Garba, emerged president of the institute.

Speaking at his induction ceremony which took place at the Centre For Management Development on Saturday, 20th of February 2021, Ajanaku said Data management has grown in importance as businesses are subjected to an increasing number of regulatory compliance requirements, including data privacy and protection laws.

Ajanaku who owns Dux Oil further added that effective national database will help in knowing actual figure of Nigerians as well as secure our borders and give checks to foreigners.

He also noted that the Federal government should ensure compulsory of data capture of birth and death rates year in and out and public update of such data as well as compulsory capture of all buildings in the national database.

He equally said there is a need for the Federal Government to integrate data managers into all government activities.

On his part, Adamu Garba promised to work closely with Ajanaku to make the institute a one-stop-shop for everything data in Nigeria.

