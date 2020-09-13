Rotimi Ajanaku’s Latest Venture Dux Oil Berths In Oyo State

Dux Oil, a cosmopolitan oil and gas concern last weekend dedicated its Oyo State gas station. The outlet, which boasts of modern day facilities with conscious safety measures is located on the ever busy Ibadan – Ife road, Ibadan, Oyo State,with a branch at Challenge also in Ibadan.

It was a gathering of young and vibrant political and corporate players in Oyo state and beyond as they came to felicitate with one of them, Rotimi Ajanaku, the dashing and upwardly mobile Lagos born politician and astute businessman who is the Asiwaju Odo of Oodualand, aside many other chieftancy titles.

The event anchored by Akin Olu-Philips, had in attendance, APC guber candidate in the last election for Oyo state, Hon Bayo Adelabu Penkele, Hon Shina Peller, Hon Dapo Lam Adeshina, Otunba Segun Adebayo (CEO Gas Land) the project consultant Engineer Ojo of Moahz Group, Prince Kayode Badru, Chief Mrs Khadijat Bakare,

the Iyaloja of Oyo Alaafin, The Otun Iyaloja of Oyo State, Otunba Femi Davies, Hon Fatee Mohamed Ogunkola ,Dayo Olokuta, Olayinka Kolawole (Bobby) and many political associates and members of Ajanaku foundation ORAF.

In his goodwill message, Hon Bayo Adelabu described the chief promoter of the venture, Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku as respectful, enterprising, industrious and a fighter who loves Oyo state with a passion hence his bringing ventures that will boost the commerce of the state. He admonished him for his philanthropic gestures especially helping to create employment opportunities for the young generation.

Dux Oil we gather boasts of 2 outlets in Ibadan to take care of the domestic needs of the people of Oyo state and plans are in top gear to open more outlets in Lekki,Lagos, Mowe ,Ogun State, Abuja, Kwara and Port Harcourt. According to Ajanaku, “we are in tune with the Federal government stand on the exploration of gas as alternative source of energy, aside domestic use at home, it will also serve as alternative to petrol and diesel.We plan to use Dux Oil to ensure that distribution of gas to every home in Nigeria is well channelled with proper safety measure in place.

