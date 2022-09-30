Rotimi Jacobs, 61 lawyers bag SAN rank

A total of 64 Lawyers have been elevated to the rank of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC). In a statement issued by Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello, last night in Abuja, said the elevation was done under the chairmanship of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, at its 154th plenary session held on September 29.

He noted that the committee approved the elevation of 62 legal practitioners to the inner Bar. According to him, the swearing – in ceremony of the 62 legal practitioners is scheduled to take place on November 21. Among the new silks are Mohamm F. Abubakar, Johnson Ugboduma, Lawrence Oko-Jaja, Christopher Oshomegie and Sanusi Sai’d. Others are Wahab Shittu , Emmanuel Oboh, Diri Mohammed, Oladipo Tolani, Ayodeji Omotoso, Chijioke Erondu, Ajoku Obinna and Yakubu Maikasuwa. Also in the list are Henry Omu, Sylvanus Tahir , Bola Aidi, Kolapo Kolade, Samuel Kargbo, Bankole Akomolafe, Rotimi Oyedepo, Lukman Fagbemi and Michael Numa.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...