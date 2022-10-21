Rotimi Makinde: An Asset To APC Presidential Campaign Council, By Emmanuel Ajibulu

A firm inroads no doubt has been made into the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress Wednesday night (October 19, 2022) when the leadership released a fresh list, naming Senator Abdullahi Adamu as second in command of the council.

The Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the ruling party appeared to have proved a very valid point in the overall interest of the party as 2023 general election draws nearer.

Unlike in the earlier list, Adamu has now swapped positions with the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the former was named the Deputy Chairman of the council, while Tinubu becomes the Deputy Chairman II. His running mate, Kashim Shettima remains the vice chairman of the council whilst President Muhammadu Buhari is still the Chairman of the Council.

Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong retains his position as Director General; Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as Deputy Director General, Operations and James Faleke as Secretary.

Aside the 603 listed positions, the membership of the council could well rise to over a thousand as the party created a special category “Presidential Campaign Council Members”, to accommodate some stakeholders.

In this new list which was signed by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore as opposed to the initial 422-member list, a former member of the House of Representatives who represented Ife Federal Constituency in the 8th Assembly deservedly made the list.

Hon. Rotimi Makinde is one of the very few who saw the vision of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a presidential standard bearer about two years ago and went round South West and beyond with other like-minds to canvass for the candidature and eventual emergence of Tinubu as the party’s flag bearer.

As one of the titans of South-West Agenda ’23, a group with Sen Dayo Adeyeye as Chairman who remains in the forefront and well noted for calling on Senator Bola Tinubu to throw in his hat for the race of 2023 presidency, at a time when many were skeptical until the vision later became a reality. With this appointment of Hon Makinde, it is a welcome development and such an energy renewal to put the right peg in the right hole and individuals with credibility, integrity and loyalty for the party.

History is quite replete with Makinde’s dedication and loyalty to the party. He has displayed enough political sagacity and proclivity that belies his usually genial persona and has so far exhibited uncommon commitment with the singular purpose of positioning the party as a formidable force, capable of winning election.

