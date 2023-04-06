Rotimi Makinde makes case for Rt Hon Idris Wase for 10th Assembly’s Speakership

A former member of the House of Representatives who represented Ife Federal constituency, Hon. Rotimi Makinde has joined the popular call in endorsing the current Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, CON for the 10th Assembly’s House Speakership.

The endorsement was made in a chat he had with some selected senior journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Makinde, Rt. Hon. Idris Wase has an impeccable character and undeniable wealth of experience as a ranking Federal lawmaker and serving Deputy Speaker with excellent professional background to drive the aspirations and vision of the 10th Assembly towards achieving its statutory mandate.

He said: “Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase is indeed a distinguished gentleman, a very cultured person with good temperament and discipline and he is also of high moral rectitude. And of course there are empirical evidences to substantiate these claims. When you talk about national interest and issues, I can’t see anybody in the hallowed chamber that is more qualified than him.

“He’s a certified Civil Engineer, and also a product of Harvard Kennedy School of Government, United States in Strategic Governance, he understands the House rules, the constitution and can thoroughly interpret the rules. Asides that, he is a fair-minded person with strong conviction, requisite qualifications, experience and capacity.

“Since his reign as Deputy Speaker, he gave and still giving all the required support to the office of the Speaker and as well managing executive-legislative working relationship that is ultimately hinged on national interest. He epitomizes hard work, perseverance, doggedness, humility, diligence and patriotism. The fact that he treasures the virtue of true friendship and loyalty to any cause he believes in, gives him the cutting edge to succeed and shine.

“With Rt. Hon. Wase as Speaker with the responsibility to carry on the role of a number four citizen of our country, Nigerians can be sure of decent and meritorious legislative roles where positive indelible marks could be imprinted for the good of our nation and also for posterity.

“One of the things Hon. Wase is noted for is his robust ability to engage the floor of the House to engender common feat. He is a lawmaker, who really understands how to press down his cases articulately and he understands use of diplomacy and maturity with his colleagues at every given opportunity. He has exhibited a lot of strengths. His assemblage of personal principles is unparalleled,” he said.

Makinde further stressed that since Wase’s foray into parliamentary duties as Federal lawmaker representating Wase Federal Constituency in Plateau State, he has performed excellently as a key member of the Green Chamber with great tenaciousness and patriotism, while also exhibiting perfect knack for oversight functions and other statutory legislative roles in tandem with international best practices.

Makinde maintains that, “Rt. Hon. Wase is the best man for the job and I wish him best of luck as he throws his hat into the ring for the 10th Assembly’s Speakership .

