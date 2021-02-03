Arts & Entertainments

Rousing reception for digital premiere of Re:INCARNATION

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Amid high expectation, ‘Re:INCARNATION ‘, a 2021 dance, music, fashion and visual art creation, had its digital premiere last Wednesday, after a successful world-premiere at the Centre George Pompidou in Paris.

Re:INCARNATION showcases the depth of ancient Yoruba philosophy, mixed with the current Nigerian youth culture and its pure and uncompromising joy. It is the work of a crop of Nigerian dancers marked by the rhythm and groove of Lagos.

Paying tribute to this richness, the choreography is written with a highly musical structure, with an intricate and carefully designed visual aesthetics. This new creation, says Qudus Onikeku, a Nigerian choreographer and dancer who has been described as “an atypical artist”, is the result of six years of continuous movement research around body memory with young dancers in Nigeria, all undertaken since my return from Paris to Lagos in 2014, with subsequent workshops around various cities in Nigeria.

“I found it rather interesting, how young people appropriates the energy of the 60s and 70s, and reactivates it, renews it, re-incarnates it in the present, consciously or subconsciously loaded with past and current socio-political struggles.

“I have since immersed myself within the creative energy of Lagos and its continuous burst of inspiration and innovation, and I have since built strong trust relationships with its major makers of aesthetics, strong enough to dare to create such an ambitious work by us all, for the world to have a feel of the level of thoughts on art and aesthetic beauty, that showcases the depth of our youth culture, as well as the pure and uncompromising joy, which inhabits present day Nigeria,” Onikeku said.

He added, “Coming from a deep Yoruba cultural understanding, we have placed at the core of this multimodal and multisensorial composition, the Yoruba central concept of reincarnation (birth, death, re-birth) which offers a distinct way of thinking about time in a cyclical manner.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Restaurant in the US places curses on customers who block toilets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A restaurant in the United States of America recently put out a notice in their restroom which customers feel is rather inappropriate. The notice was spotted in Finger Licking Restaurant on Bissonet Street in Houston, Texas. It prohibited customers from blocking their toilet and placed a curse on anyone who goes contrary. “God will block […]
Arts & Entertainments

Veteran actor, Jimoh Aliu, dies @ 86

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Veteran actor and filmmaker , Chief Jimoh Aliu (popularly known as Aworo), is dead. He died, aged 86, on Thursday after a brief illness at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital. A source, who is also a filmmaker, confirmed the news to New Telegraph. It was gathered that the corpse of the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Woman gives birth 30 minutes after discovering she was pregnant

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Ally Opfer, 26, went into labour but had no idea she was pregnant because she had a flat tummy and a negative test. The 26-year-old, from Cleveland, US, had been getting ready to go to cheerleading practice when she felt a little odd but refused to believe something was wrong until a few hours later. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica