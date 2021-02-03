Rousing reception for digital premiere of Re:INCARNATION

Amid high expectation, ‘Re:INCARNATION ‘, a 2021 dance, music, fashion and visual art creation, had its digital premiere last Wednesday, after a successful world-premiere at the Centre George Pompidou in Paris.

Re:INCARNATION showcases the depth of ancient Yoruba philosophy, mixed with the current Nigerian youth culture and its pure and uncompromising joy. It is the work of a crop of Nigerian dancers marked by the rhythm and groove of Lagos.

Paying tribute to this richness, the choreography is written with a highly musical structure, with an intricate and carefully designed visual aesthetics. This new creation, says Qudus Onikeku, a Nigerian choreographer and dancer who has been described as “an atypical artist”, is the result of six years of continuous movement research around body memory with young dancers in Nigeria, all undertaken since my return from Paris to Lagos in 2014, with subsequent workshops around various cities in Nigeria.

“I found it rather interesting, how young people appropriates the energy of the 60s and 70s, and reactivates it, renews it, re-incarnates it in the present, consciously or subconsciously loaded with past and current socio-political struggles.

“I have since immersed myself within the creative energy of Lagos and its continuous burst of inspiration and innovation, and I have since built strong trust relationships with its major makers of aesthetics, strong enough to dare to create such an ambitious work by us all, for the world to have a feel of the level of thoughts on art and aesthetic beauty, that showcases the depth of our youth culture, as well as the pure and uncompromising joy, which inhabits present day Nigeria,” Onikeku said.

He added, “Coming from a deep Yoruba cultural understanding, we have placed at the core of this multimodal and multisensorial composition, the Yoruba central concept of reincarnation (birth, death, re-birth) which offers a distinct way of thinking about time in a cyclical manner.”

Like this: Like Loading...