RoW charges: Why 29 states shunned N145 pact

State governments that are yet to comply with the jointly agreed reduction in Right of Way (RoW) charges for telecoms infrastructure to N145 per linear meter have blamed the telecom operators for their reluctance.

According to the governors, the telecom operators, in the process of laying their cables, have been destroying roads, which cost governments a lot of money to repair.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, who conveyed the grievance of the governors at a virtual structured engagement with key stakeholders on the National Broadband Plan 2020-2025, which was organised by the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), said a fresh appeal is being made to the state executives.

The minister, at a meeting in March last year with all the governors under the aegis of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), had secured the agreement of all the states to reduce the RoW charges from the average of N4,000 to N145 per linear meter.

After the meeting, seven states, including Ekiti, Imo, Katsina, Plateau, Kwara, Kaduna and Anambra, had announced compliance, while the RoW fee was completely waived by Kaduna. However, the minister said that while some states have implemented the agreement, some states were introducing new charges.

“We received reports that some states have introduced some extraneous charges that have increased the charges beyond the amount agreed,” he said. Pantami added that the ministry would continue discussions with the states.

The minister disclosed that on March 18, 2021, he addressed the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, which was chaired by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, with over 30 governors in attendance.

“I made a detailed presentation on the importance of broadband to the economy of the country and discussed the impact of ICT and telecoms on the economy, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics in the fourth quarter GDP report.

“Their major complaint was that the operators destroy their roads while laying fibre cable and will not fix it. I am, therefore, using this forum to appeal to telecom operators to ensure that a repair is always done after digging,” he said.

Responding to the minister’s appeal, the President of ATCON, Ikechukwu Nnamani, said the association would set up a committee to ensure that its members repair any road that is destroyed in the process of laying fibre.

Earlier in his welcome speech, the ATCON president commended the minister for his tireless efforts towards resolving key challenges facing the industry and also advocating the speedy implementation of the national broadband plan.

“The fruits of his efforts can be seen in terms of broadband penetration and various policies that have been initiated, ratified and issued to further encourage the growth of the industry,” he said.

He also lauded the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, “for the work he has done over the years in promoting broadband penetration in the country, especially with the facilitation of the smooth operation of the Infraco class of license with the core objective of ensuring broadband infrastructure gets to every major city within the country.

“To our member company CEOs who have been making right decisions to put the industry on a continuous growth trajectory and who helped get Nigeria out of the recent economic recession, your efforts are well noted and commended.

I like to use this opportunity to appeal that you don’t rest on your oars because the realisation of 70 per cent broadband penetration target depends considerably on you in the coming years.

“The development of a solid digital economy rests on the foundation of well-distributed broadband infrastructure and involves the convergence of all technology types and classes of service.

To this end we have brought together key industry leaders cutting across the nine sub-group of ATCON’s membership to discuss and strategize with the leadership of the public sector on the best ways to achieve accelerated implementation of the Nigerian National Broadband Plan,” he said.

