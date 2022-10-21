Business

RoW: FG, NCC, stakeholders seek cancelation of charges

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and other stakeholders in the telecoms sector have appealed to state governments across the country to cancel the Right-of-Way charged infrastructure companies (InfraCos) before the deployment of telecoms infrastructure in order to drive and make the implementation of Dig Once policy a reality.

With the policy, telecoms companies would no longer have to re-dig grounds many times to lay their cables for fibre deployment. Right-of-Way charge is a levy paid by telecommunication companies to state governments, permitting telecommunication companies to dig up the roads and install telecommunications hardware such as optic fibre cables that carry internet traffic. Speaking at the Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PIAFo) on National Dig Once Policy and Fibre Strategy Implementation organised by Business Metrics in Lagos on Tuesday, the Minister, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Technical Standard and Network Integrity Department, NCC, and Secretary, Ministerial Broadband Implementation Steering Committee (BISC), Usman Aliyu, said for the policy to become a reality, the state governments must cancel the fee charged on the RoW and focus on expanding the telecom business, adding that they can then make their money along the value chains. This call was supported by other stakeholders, especially those who continued the panel at the programme. They complained that the huge and multiple charges on the RoW would hinder the implementation of the policy which is the only way to expand broadband penetration.

They also advised the governments and the regulatory body to discourage infrastructure companies from competing over infrastructure deployment but on their services to the publics. The appeal was necessitated following the justification by the General Manager and Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Infrastructure Management and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA), who was represented by Engr. Adeniyi Yusuf, for the collection of charges for the RoW and subsequent charges for re-digging of roads to plant new Infrastructures as well as other charges concerning deployment of infrastructures. The stakeholders claimed that if the charges are sustained by the state government, the new Dig Once policy may suffer implementation as some other initial policies.

Meanwhile, in his speech, the concerned of the forum and the PIAFo Lead Executive, Omobayo Azeez, said the reason for organizing the forum was to gather the governments, the industry players and the stakeholders together to channel the way forward on the implementation of the policy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NGX: Indices decrease by 0.07%

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) declined further on Friday as market capitalisation depreciated by N18 billion or 0.07 per cent, to close at N25.889 trillion from N25.907 trillion on Wednesday. Also, the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 34.08 points or 0.07 per cent to 47,531.84 from 47.565.92 recorded at the previous trading. The major drivers […]
Business

Naira slides further at parallel market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The local currency, naira, weakened further against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday, closing at N560 per dollar, compared with N545/$1 last week. Forex dealers attributed naira’s decline to a surge in demand for dollars, given that importers are stepping up their orders for the festive season. A fortnight ago, naira strengthened against dollar […]
Business Top Stories

PenCom raises PFAs shareholders’ funds to N5bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has raised the shareholders’ funds of Pension Fund Administrators from N1 billion to N5 billion. Findings revealed that the pension regulator had communicated the new shareholders’ fund to Pension Fund Administrators. Pension operators control pension assets, which is over N12.24 trillion, which has been invested in different approved invested portfolios. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica