RoW: FG, NCC, stakeholders seek cancelation of charges

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and other stakeholders in the telecoms sector have appealed to state governments across the country to cancel the Right-of-Way charged infrastructure companies (InfraCos) before the deployment of telecoms infrastructure in order to drive and make the implementation of Dig Once policy a reality.

With the policy, telecoms companies would no longer have to re-dig grounds many times to lay their cables for fibre deployment. Right-of-Way charge is a levy paid by telecommunication companies to state governments, permitting telecommunication companies to dig up the roads and install telecommunications hardware such as optic fibre cables that carry internet traffic. Speaking at the Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PIAFo) on National Dig Once Policy and Fibre Strategy Implementation organised by Business Metrics in Lagos on Tuesday, the Minister, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Technical Standard and Network Integrity Department, NCC, and Secretary, Ministerial Broadband Implementation Steering Committee (BISC), Usman Aliyu, said for the policy to become a reality, the state governments must cancel the fee charged on the RoW and focus on expanding the telecom business, adding that they can then make their money along the value chains. This call was supported by other stakeholders, especially those who continued the panel at the programme. They complained that the huge and multiple charges on the RoW would hinder the implementation of the policy which is the only way to expand broadband penetration.

They also advised the governments and the regulatory body to discourage infrastructure companies from competing over infrastructure deployment but on their services to the publics. The appeal was necessitated following the justification by the General Manager and Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Infrastructure Management and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA), who was represented by Engr. Adeniyi Yusuf, for the collection of charges for the RoW and subsequent charges for re-digging of roads to plant new Infrastructures as well as other charges concerning deployment of infrastructures. The stakeholders claimed that if the charges are sustained by the state government, the new Dig Once policy may suffer implementation as some other initial policies.

Meanwhile, in his speech, the concerned of the forum and the PIAFo Lead Executive, Omobayo Azeez, said the reason for organizing the forum was to gather the governments, the industry players and the stakeholders together to channel the way forward on the implementation of the policy.

