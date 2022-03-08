Row over school fees hike in Delta varsities

…as students vow to resist increment



Dominic Adewole ASABA

These are hard times for the students in Delta State-owned four universities – Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area; the newly established Dennis Osadebe University, Asaba; the Delta State University of Sciences, Agbor in Ika axis of the state, and the Delta State University of Technology, Ozoro in Isoko LGA of the state.

The students and their parents are now to pay more for their education based on the increment in their school fees announced a few weeks ago by authorities of the universities.

The hike in the students’ tuition fees has continued to generate controversies and heightened anxiety among parents and students, who are not only at loggerheads with the university authorities of the state-owned institutions and the state government, the Proprietor of the universities, but vowed to resist the increment in its entirety.

Meanwhile, the students have since resorted to protest against what they described as “unhealthy increment,” and threatened to fight the increment with all the energies, given the challenges of economic realities in the country. The establishment of the universities, which was initially greeted by mixed reactions, is to serve as catchment areas for admission- seekers of the state origin and boost university education in the state.

But, with the hike in school fees for the newly admitted and existing students; stakeholders, especially parents and guardians are particularly worried, alleging that the “act of insensibility” on the part of the state government and university authorities would send many of the students out of the system.

Piqued by the development, some interest groups in the education sector of the oil rich state, including the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Zone B (South-South and South-East) have threatened to completely shut down the state for 72 hours to protest the increment and refusal of the state government to prevail on the university management.

However, trouble started immediately when the controversy and dust raised by the over 100 per cent increment announced by authorities of DELSU, was yet to settle, and the other three newly established universities located in Ozoro, Agbor and Anwai in Asaba announced in like manner a sharp increment in the students’ school fees.

In its reaction to the increment, the students’ union body, which flayed the announcement, described the action of the university authorities as insensitive to the plight of their parents and guardians in the face of the nation’s economic quagmire and hardship in the country.

While protesting, the students’ first port of call was the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Asaba, where they not only condemned the increment at this period, but also insisted that the action was needless and uncalled for.

According to the student, the authorities of the four institutions were “exploitative, insensitive and politically not inclined to their predicament due to their extravagant lifestyle.” The students were led during the protest by Ogaga Ogheneyole, Bela Ween, Tomie Akporoghene, Kelly Umukoro, Kenneth Nwaobi, Collins

Chukwuka, Umukoro Maro, Ikem Anyansi, Regha Godfrey and Anthony Arugba, among others, however, noted that the aim of establishing the three new universities; to create unfettered access for children of the state to university education had been defeated. T

hey wondered how many parents and guardians would be able to afford to pay the new exorbitant school fees regime, saying: “You are asking parents, who are mostly peasant farmers and petty traders, to pay between N180,000 and N260,000 as school fees for their children. Where do the management and state government expect them to get that kind of money?”

The students further stated: “Last year, the management of DELSU increased the students’ tuition fees, and hence there should be no reason for any increment now.

The new universities, rather than joining DELSU to increase their tuition fees, should have adopted the university’s old school fees template. “We want the state government to intervene and stop this exploitation by the management of the institutions because what they are doing is to take from the poor to fund their expensive lifestyles “

At DELSU for instance, every year after the Students’ Union election, the management sponsors the new student leaders to Ghana for leadership training. “Besides, you will almost shed tears if you realise how much members of management staff of the university received as their traveling estacode. Again, these are monies collected from poor students in the name of school fees.

“The breakdown of the new school fees regime would shock you,” the students argued, saying: “How could the management ask a student to pay N8,000 for a laboratory coat; N7,000 for an ID card and all that?

The university management in the new school fee regime is asking the students to pay course accreditation levy as if the courses were not accredited before they were admitted. “Also, in the new school fees, the students are to pay caution fee, department material levy, technology fee; N7,000 for verification of examination. I don’t know where they expect us and our parents to get all the money from.

“That is why we are using this medium to call on the state government to wade in and stop this glaring exploitation; if not, we will not only sustain this advocacy; we are going to shut down the state from Tuesday to Thursday next week.”

But, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, while reacting to the development, however, recalled that part of the resolutions of the state Education Summit, organised a few years ago, was that the parents and other stakeholders, with the government collectively appraised the education of their children and agreed on cost sharing.

According to him, if parents and guardians failed or refused to sacrifice or contribute a certain amount of money or the other to the education of their children, it then speaks volume about our failed value system, particularly to the education of our children.

Aniagwu, however, expressed dismay that parents and guardians, who spent a lot of money on frivolities and pay exorbitant school fees for their children and wards in private nursery, primary and secondary schools, do not want to pay for university education of their children.

The Commissioner, therefore, called on parents and guardians to reduce their extra-spending, extravagant lifestyle and false-life of living above their income, but to contribute to the education of their children. Meanwhile, the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) party in the state, has lampooned the state government-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lamenting why all successive administrations in the state have continued to pay lip-service to education of Delta State children.

The party’s Director of Publicity in the state, Dr. Omene Edafe Wilson and the Publicity Secretary, Mr. E.V. Onojeghuo, however, said that the N12 billion borrowed by the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, three weeks ago from the Stock Market

that it would be used to defray the arrears of unpaid salaries and contractors with respect to completion of some critical ongoing legacy projects awarded by his administration, in which the three new universities were listed as beneficiaries of the avowed legacy projects, was after all a voodoo.

Onojeghuo further queried: “How come the N12 billion didn’t cover some pressing needs at the universities he willingly established, and has now lord it’s funding over the poor masses and parents? Since the state has one existing university (DELSU), there was the need for another new one in order for it to be properly funded by the state government.

That would have been well and good. Must the government establish three universities within a year? What this means is that Governor Okowa has started what he cannot finish, and he is now looking for whom to help him carry his cross.”

Based on this, the party, therefore, pointed out that the Governor Okowa led-administration would leave a huge debt profile while leaving office in 2023. But, the Commissioner explained that it was the state government that reduced the initial proposed school fees from N170,000 to N110,000 for students of state origin, and N250,000 to N150,000 for non-indigenes.

He regretted that most of the protesters were not students of the universities and insisted that most of them are youths who are not in school, lamenting that the youths, unfortunately have turned themselves into social media tigers to run down the state government.

“The relocation of students from the DELSU campus at Anwai to the main campus in Abraka after the establishment of the three new universities, led to an increase in the numbers of lecturers and personnel on the university’s payroll that are to be paid. The state government cannot alone shoulder all the responsibilities. And, therefore, the upbringing of the children should not be left in the hands of the state government alone.

Despite this, the increase in the students’ school fees was brought down to N110,000 from a much higher amount proposed by the university authorities.

“Let me also add that the new school fees regime was not proposed by the state government, but by the university management as a means of self-sustenance. Most of the campuses of the Delta State University are now independent universities on their own and thus needed to be self-sufficient and selfsustenance at the same time.

We had to cut down the proposal for the school fees from N150,000 – N170,000 so as to accommodate the present N110,000, because there are certain infrastructural facilities and developmental projects being provided by the government in the institutions.”

Expressing anxiety over the increment in the universities’ tuition fees, a parent, Chief Cairo Omafume, who decried what he described as the insensitivity of state government, noted that the present administration would soon earn itself with the worst record of service to the people of Delta State.

He stressed: “We didn’t bargain for this when the universities were established as we were told that the closeness of the new institutions to the people would lessen our burdens, reduce cost of our children’s university education, as well as serve as catchment for admission seeking children across the state.

“How then are they asking us and our children to pay N8,000 for a laboratory coat and N7,000 for Identity Card and all that, as well as other levies for courses accreditation, caution (damages) fee, departmental material levy and technology fee; verification of examination fee of N7,000, and other sundry levies. “We, as parents, are calling on the state government to intervene and stop this glaring exploitation.”

Omafume expressed regrets that since higher education has been priced out of the reach of Delta State children since it is no longer affordable for parents, what is next for the youths is to indulge in one form of crime, or the other, such as thuggery, armed robbery, kidnapping, touting and cultism because the devil finds work for idle hands.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muogubhare, who condemned the students’ agitation and protests against the school fees increment, said there was no place in the world where education, especially university education, is completely free.

He noted that so many variables were put in place and cross checked by the university management before they arrived at the new tuition fees regime.

The Commissioner, therefore, urged students, parents and guardians to sustain the prevailing peace and stability in the state as the state government is currently reviewing the matter, even as he insisted that the increment was not done in bad faith, but in the quest to provide qualitative education in a conducive learning environment in the interest of the state and students.”

