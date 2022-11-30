Roxbury Leisure Homes Promises to Deliver Affordable Houses to Lagos Residents at Yeltutide

Roxbury Leisure Homes, one of the Africa’s leading real estate company, has promised to deliver luxury and affordable houses for Lagos residents this Yeltutide.

Owning a home without any iota of doubt, is a keystone of wealth both financial affluence and emotional security. As the yeltutide draws nearer, Roxbury Leisure Homes located at Lekki-Epe Expressway

VGC, Lagos, is to make more Lagos residents Landlords by selling its homes at a very affordable rates.

According to the founder and Chairman Roxbury Leisure Homes Limited, Chief Amb. Emmanuel Udechukwu, “Our mission is to provide our clients with a professional, cost-effective, reliable, and efficient real estate properties and infrastructures, as we strive to become a world-class real estate development firm.

“Roxbury Leisure Homes is committed to delivering luxury and affordable housing developments as well as creating profitable investment assets and opportunities for people living Lagos and beyond.”

Roxbury Leisure Homes Limited is a respected real estate brands spanning over 12 years in business and charged with the ultimate responsibility of providing modern, quality and affordable real estate services around Lagos and other parts of the country.

“Everyone has dreams and aspirations, but most of us don’t have the first idea about how to make them come true.

“Real estate is about the safest investment in the world. Real estate cannot be lost or stolen. Purchased with common sense, paid for in full, and managed with reasonable care.”

For the above vision, was the reason behind the establishment of Roxbury Leisure Homes, one of Africa’s leading real estate companies, driven with the vision and mission of providing affordable, luxurious and customer-centered housing solutions for people living in Nigeria and Africa at large.

