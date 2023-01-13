Royal Exchange appoints Ebele Nwachukwu, MD/CEO

The Board of Directors of Royal Exchange General Insurance Company Limited, Nigeria’s leading insurance and risk management company, has announced the appointment of Mrs. Ebelechukwu Benedicta Nwachukwu as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, following the confirmation of her appointment by the industry regulator, National Insurance Commission, (NAICOM). Nwachukwu assumed office December 1, 2022. Announcing the appointment at a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman, Board of Directors, REGIC, Prince Ike Chioke, said Nwachukwu, with her extensive experience and knowledge of the insurance industry, would seek to drive the continuous growth and profitability of the company and make the company a market leader in general insurance business in Nigeria.

According to the Chairman, “Ebele brings close to three decades of versatile and trusted experience to Royal Exchange General Insurance, with a track record of excellence and performance, having previously led two insurance companies in Nigeria, and we are very confident in her ability to take the company to even greater heights.

“Ebele is expected to focus on our transformation agenda as we seek to diversify our business lines and focus on the retail insurance space. “Royal Exchange General Insurance has a vision to attain and maintain market leadership in terms of profitability and excellent service. “For us at the Board, we see Ebele as someone who can drive this vision, as we seek to be a top three general insurance firm in Nigeria. This is the goal and expectation of investors and the Board. “The board would like to thank Mr. Benjamin Agili for his meritorious services to the company. He will always be remembered for his leadership, service, dedication, and strong commitment to the company. “Under his watch, the company has grown to be major player in the general insurance space in Nigeria and the board thanks Agili for his services.

