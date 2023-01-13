Business

Royal Exchange appoints Ebele Nwachukwu, MD/CEO

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Board of Directors of Royal Exchange General Insurance Company Limited, Nigeria’s leading insurance and risk management company, has announced the appointment of Mrs. Ebelechukwu Benedicta Nwachukwu as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, following the confirmation of her appointment by the industry regulator, National Insurance Commission, (NAICOM). Nwachukwu assumed office December 1, 2022. Announcing the appointment at a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman, Board of Directors, REGIC, Prince Ike Chioke, said Nwachukwu, with her extensive experience and knowledge of the insurance industry, would seek to drive the continuous growth and profitability of the company and make the company a market leader in general insurance business in Nigeria.

According to the Chairman, “Ebele brings close to three decades of versatile and trusted experience to Royal Exchange General Insurance, with a track record of excellence and performance, having previously led two insurance companies in Nigeria, and we are very confident in her ability to take the company to even greater heights.

“Ebele is expected to focus on our transformation agenda as we seek to diversify our business lines and focus on the retail insurance space. “Royal Exchange General Insurance has a vision to attain and maintain market leadership in terms of profitability and excellent service. “For us at the Board, we see Ebele as someone who can drive this vision, as we seek to be a top three general insurance firm in Nigeria. This is the goal and expectation of investors and the Board. “The board would like to thank Mr. Benjamin Agili for his meritorious services to the company. He will always be remembered for his leadership, service, dedication, and strong commitment to the company. “Under his watch, the company has grown to be major player in the general insurance space in Nigeria and the board thanks Agili for his services.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lagos Blue line: CBN expresses satisfaction with work

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has expressed satisfaction with the pace of work on the Blue Rail Line project being constructed by the Lagos State government, through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and financed under the apex bank’s Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF) – Differentiated Cash Reserve Require-ment (DCRR) intervention facility. The […]
Business

Nuhu: Nigerian airlines in compliance with safety regulations

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

Since October 2019 when he was appointed as the Director- General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu has piloted the affairs of the aviation regulatory body with courage and zeal. Coming with a wealth of experience as Nigeria’s representative at the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) for many years, Nuhu has shown an unwavering determination to […]
Business

Report: Nigeria’s PMI rose to 54.3 in November

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Nigeria Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which is compiled by S&P Global, rose to 54.3 in November from 53.6 in October, according to a report issued by the lender. The report stated that business conditions continued to  improve significantly in the Nigerian private sector during November amid improving demand and higher customer numbers, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica