Royal Exchange reports N158m profit in Q4’2019

Royal Exchange Plc has reported a profit after tax of N158.002 million from a loss after tax of N1.312 billion reported in 2019. According to the company’s financial results obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the profit before tax stood at n232.359 million from a loss after tax of N1.013 billion in 2019. Earned income rose by seven per cent to N15,844 billion in Q4’20 from N14.870 billion in 2019. Royal Exchange ended the 2019 financial year in the red with a loss after tax of N215.336 million from a loss of N156.176 million reported in 2018.

Loss before tax stood at N158.218 million from a profit of N326.871 million posted in 2018. Gross premium written was N14.200 billion in 2019 full year from N14.712 billion recorded during the comparable period of 2018.

However, total underwriting expenses astronomically rose by 1,940 per cent to N7.499 billion in 2019 financial year from N367.475 million posted in 2018. The board of directors of Royal Exchange Plc had assured its shareholders that there was no cause for alarm over the recapitalisation plan of the company. The Chairman, Ken-ny Odogwu, disclosed this to shareholders at its 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos.

Odogwu explained that the company was now repositioned to leverage technology to grow their business, adding that the group was streamlining major components of its businesses, service delivery, processes and operations to deliver superior returns in the medium term to its shareholders through a digital transformation process. According to him, “this we believe will reposition our great company as not only a major industry player but as a potential game changer. To sum it up, your board is confident about the future of our company irrespective of the current challenges besetting the company in the short term.”

