Business

Royal Exchange reports N158m profit in Q4’2019

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Royal Exchange Plc has reported a profit after tax of N158.002 million from a loss after tax of N1.312 billion reported in 2019. According to the company’s financial results obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the profit before tax stood at n232.359 million from a loss after tax of N1.013 billion in 2019. Earned income rose by seven per cent to N15,844 billion in Q4’20 from N14.870 billion in 2019. Royal Exchange ended the 2019 financial year in the red with a loss after tax of N215.336 million from a loss of N156.176 million reported in 2018.

Loss before tax stood at N158.218 million from a profit of N326.871 million posted in 2018. Gross premium written was N14.200 billion in 2019 full year from N14.712 billion recorded during the comparable period of 2018.

However, total underwriting expenses astronomically rose by 1,940 per cent to N7.499 billion in 2019 financial year from N367.475 million posted in 2018. The board of directors of Royal Exchange Plc had assured its shareholders that there was no cause for alarm over the recapitalisation plan of the company. The Chairman, Ken-ny Odogwu, disclosed this to shareholders at its 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos.

Odogwu explained that the company was now repositioned to leverage technology to grow their business, adding that the group was streamlining major components of its businesses, service delivery, processes and operations to deliver superior returns in the medium term to its shareholders through a digital transformation process. According to him, “this we believe will reposition our great company as not only a major industry player but as a potential game changer. To sum it up, your board is confident about the future of our company irrespective of the current challenges besetting the company in the short term.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

China factory activity expands at fastest pace in nearly a decade

Posted on Author Reporter

    China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in July as domestic demand continued to improve after the coronavirus crisis, though export orders and employment remained weak, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index(PMI) rose to 52.8 last month from June’s 51.2, marking […]
Business

NSE advances with N33bn gain

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The bulls yesterday maintained grip on market activities as stocks sustained rally for the fifth trading session following gains recorded from blue chip stocks as investors positioned to leverage undervalued stocks.   The key market performance measure, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.25 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ […]
Business

ART chief decries N4bn palliative to airlines

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…seeks merger   President, Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ART), Dr. Gabriel Gbenga Olowo, has insisted that for the sake of survival, and given their limited strength, airlines in the country should consider merging as the current trend of owner/manager will not hold the industry.   He equally expressed disappointment with the N4 billion given […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica