Royal Palm Altercation: Uzodinma begins auctioning of Okorocha’s private vehicles, others

There are indications that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has commenced the auction sales of vehicles impounded from his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha and his entourage last year during an altercation at the Royal Palm Hotel, Owerri.

The vehicles in question are clearly not government-owned, but personal vehicles of the former governor, his aides, associates, security details and even a bus from the Rochas Foundation College, Owerri in his entourage that were impounded and now allegedly set to be auctioned by the Uzodinmaled government.

According to a press statement issued by Okorocha’s media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, the vehicles set to be auctioned by Uzodinma are more than 50 which were impounded at Royal Palm Hotel, Owerri on February 21, 2021. He added that Uzodinma is hiding under his immunity and privileges of his office to play god.

Onwuemeodo recalled that on the said day, Okorocha and his entourage had come to inspect the Royal Palm Hotel, Owerri owned by his wife but reportedly sealed by the Imo State government.

“That, about 20 minutes after their arrival, agents of the government arrived at the hotel, allegedly with more than 200 thugs, armed to the teeth and with some police personnel believed to be from the Government House, Owerri.

“The thugs unleashed mayhem on Okorocha and all those who were with him at the hotel and at the time of the incident. Okorocha’s son in-law, Dr. Okey Anwukah was shot on the leg while some other people in Okorocha’s entourage sustained machete cuts. “Okorocha’s personal vehicles were vandalised and it was the same for the vehicles of all those who had accompanied him to the hotel.

“In the chaos that followed the attack, a team of policemen who said they were sent by the CP took Okorocha away to the Police Headquarters.” Onwuemeodo regretted that instead of the police, who were supposed to have led the operation to keep the vehicles in police custody, the vehicles were taken to the Government House and not even to the Court where some of the owners of the vehicles have been standing trial.

