Royal Palm Altercation: Uzodinma begins auctioning of Okorocha’s private vehicles, others

There are indications that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has commenced the auction sales of vehicles impounded from his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha and his entourage last year during an altercation at the Royal Palm Hotel, Owerri.

The vehicles in question are clearly not government-owned, but personal vehicles of the former governor, his aides, associates, security details and even a bus from the Rochas Foundation College, Owerri in his entourage that were impounded and now allegedly set to be auctioned by the Uzodinma-led government.

According to a press statement issued by Okorocha’s media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, the vehicles set to be auctioned by Uzodinma are more than 50 which were impounded at Royal Palm Hotel, Owerri on February 21, 2021.

He added that Uzodinma is hiding under his immunity and privileges of his office to play god.

Onwuemeodo recalled that on the said day, Okorocha and his entourage had come to inspect the Royal Palm Hotel, Owerri owned by his wife but reportedly sealed by the Imo State government.

