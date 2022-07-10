News

Royal Palm Altercation: Uzodinma begins auctioning of Okorocha’s private vehicles, others

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

There are indications that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has commenced the auction sales of vehicles impounded from his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha and his entourage last year during an altercation at the Royal Palm Hotel, Owerri.

The vehicles in question are clearly not government-owned, but personal vehicles of the former governor, his aides, associates, security details and even a bus from the Rochas Foundation College, Owerri in his entourage that were impounded and now allegedly set to be auctioned by the Uzodinma-led government.

According to a press statement issued by Okorocha’s media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, the vehicles set to be auctioned by Uzodinma are more than 50 which were impounded at Royal Palm Hotel, Owerri on February 21, 2021.

He added that Uzodinma is hiding under his immunity and privileges of his office to play god.

Onwuemeodo recalled that on the said day, Okorocha and his entourage had come to inspect the Royal Palm Hotel, Owerri owned by his wife but reportedly sealed by the Imo State government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ekiti to engage more architects in urban renewal, other projects

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has disclosed its plan to engage more architects in partnership with the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) with a view to ensuring its Urban Renewal Projects meet international standard.   Governor Kayode Fayemi stated this when he received the leadership of ARCON, led by its National President, Arc (Sir) Dipo Ajayi […]
News Top Stories

Kano govt boycotts Workers’ Day celebration

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir and Adewumi Ademiju

•As NLC tackles Ganduje over unpaid N26bn pensions •Bamidele charges FG to strengthen economy to make 30,000 minimum wage meaningful   Muhammad Kabir and Adewumi Ademiju   There was disappointment at the venue of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) May Day events in Kano as government officials including the Kano State Head of Service stayed […]
News Top Stories

Shocks as OPEC scribe, Barkindo, dies weeks to retirement

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo, has been confirmed dead. His death was announced by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC Limited), Mallam Mele Kyari via his personal twitter account yesterday morning. Kyari wrote: “We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica