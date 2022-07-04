Metro & Crime

Royal Rumble: Appeal Court adjourns suit over monarch lineage indefinitely

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure has adjourned indefinitely the suit challenging the lineage of Jegun of Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government area of Ondo State, Oba Oluwole Julius Adetimehin Olufaderin.

The Jimoko Ruling Family whose turn it was to produce the monarch of Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government had dragged the monarch to court over his qualification as a prince from the male lineage of the Ruling House.

In the suit filed by its counsel, Otunba Olayinka Bolanle disowned the monarch as a member of the family whose turn is to produce the stool of Jegun of Ile-Oluji. However, five years after the appeal against the decision of Akure High Court which confirmed Oba Olufaderin as monarch of the town had been filed, the family lamented that the case had not proceeded to the hearing stage.

The suit which was supposed to come up for hearing yesterday was adjourned indefinitely because of the absence of the justices of the appeal court.

The lawyer to the Jimoko Ruling House, Otunba Olayinka Bolanle said there was no prior information that the case would not come up despite the long adjournment given at the last date the court sat.

His words: “I was personally not happy because I believe we ought to have had the kind of system that will ensure that people coming outside the state will have the prior knowledge that the court will not be sitting, so that they will not bother to come. We are here today and cannot give us a date because they told us that the justices will be the one to give a date.”

 

