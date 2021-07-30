Royal rumble as FG rescues artefact crisis in Edo

Historical Perspective

In January 1897, James Phillips, a British official in the Niger Coast Protectorate, led an unarmed expedition to Benin City to enforce trade agreements and a ban on reported human sacrifice. To prevent the British party from interfering with annual royal rituals, some chiefs ordered, against Oba Ovonramwen’s wishes, warriors to attack the expedition. Six British officials and almost 200 African porters were reportedly killed. England responded immediately, mounting a “punitive expedition” to capture Benin City. The palace was burned and looted in February 1897, and the Oba was exiled to Old Calabar. To break the power of the monarchy and to end ritual practices, the British confiscated all of the royal art treasures, giving some to individual officers but taking most to auction in London to pay for the cost of the expedition.” S A Alonge, ‘History of Benins’. The invasion crippled one of the most administratively organized and prosperous African society. Benins are famous for their artworks. Thousands of these antiques, brass and bronze sculptures, and carvings dating back to the 15th century and some to the beginning of the Kingdoms’ existence were carted away. The sculptures proved hundreds of years of civilization embodied in different forms, also, serving as form of documentation and preservation of historical events. Repatriation of the artifacts In 1938, the first tranche of the artefacts was repatriated to Benin City, during the reign of Oba Akenzua, and another in 2014, during the reign of Oba Eredieawa and Adams Oshoimohle’s administration. The administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki like every other administration before him has been committed to the repatriation of the much-valued artefacts from different European countries. This informed the reason behind the governor’s several efforts in and outside Nigeria. Both parties initial arrangement At the inception of this administration, several meetings were held with the palace and other stakeholders on modalities for movement and host of the royal treasures, when at last the countries involved deciding to bring them back. Unfortunately, the initial arrangement for proposed Benin Royal Museum was jettisoned by the governor in favour of the Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA). For example, in November 2019, the Governor speaking after meeting with the management of Cambridge’s Jesus College, London,(who have agreed to return the Benin cockerel statue) assured on work on the Benin Royal Museum. A statement issued by his Special Adviser (Media), Crusoe Osagie, said: “With the confirmation by Jesus College of Cambridge University of the return of ‘Okukor’ statue, one of the artefacts looted from Benin in 1897, hope is rising for Governor Godwin Obaseki’s mission to secure the repatriation of more famous Benin artworks in Europe and other parts of the world to be housed and exhibited at the Benin Royal Museum. “The governor upon assumption of the office promised to restore the dignity and heritage of the Edo people with a retrieval of the state’s looted artworks held in museums and private collections across the world. “He eventually partnered with the Oba of Benin and the Benin Dialogue Group, with the mission to pursue the repatriation of artworks stolen in 1897 expedition by British soldiers at the Palace of the Oba of Benin and other notable art pieces from the Benin Kingdom. “We are very happy that Jesus College of Cambridge University is returning the artefact that was looted from the Oba of Benin Palace during the 1897 punitive expedition. This is a milestone in the campaign by the Benin Dialogue Group, which has been at the forefront of efforts to repatriate stolen artworks. “Working with the Benin Dialogue Group, we have made some progress in the plan to construct the Benin Royal Museum, where we would hold the artworks for exhibition in collaboration with the palace of the Omo N’Oba Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin.” Altercation and Benin monarch’s position Weeks before the meeting, called by revered Benin monarch on July 10, 2021, have seen agitations from individuals and groups, prominent among them was the Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM) headed by Curtis Ugbo, against the sudden turnaround by the government from the agreed Benin Royal Museum to Edo Museum of West African Arts and the establishment of a private entity (Legacy Restoration Trust Ltd) as a vehicle for delivery rather than Oba Ewuare Foundation. Then the Benin monarch, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin Friday, July 10 rejected the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki’s Legacy Restoration Trust Limited, or any other third party as a vehicle for the reception of the artefacts, when repatriated. He also alleged that the artefacts when returned will not be domiciled in Obaseki’s planned Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA) but the proposed Benin Royal Museum. The Monarch calling an emergency meeting where he addressed Chiefs, Enigie, Edionwere, Oka Igiohen, Ohen Ovia, Ohen Ake, among others invited the Federal Government to take custody of the artefacts when returned, pending the completion of the Benin Royal Museum. He said: “It has become germane to note that the advocacy and demands for the return of the artefacts looted from Benin Kingdom in 1897 has been going on for decades before the emergence of the incumbent Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki. I must sincerely thank the governor for joining the struggle and showing commitment to retrieve our stolen cultural heritage from Europe. “While anticipating the return of the looted artefacts from Europe, I want to note that attempts to divert the destination or the right of custody of the artefacts are not in the interest of the people of Benin Kingdom to whom the palace of the Oba of Benin provides leadership. “ T h e looted artefacts awaiting repatriation from Europe are the cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom was created by our ancestors and forefathers within the traditional norms and rites of the kingdom. “They are not the property of the state government or any private corporate entity that is not a creation of the Benin kingdom. “The right and only legitimate destination for the artefacts to be repatriated as already pronounced by my father is under the aegis of the Benin Royal Museum that will be sited within the precinct of the Palace of the Oba of Benin from where they were looted, and also, the proper traditional institution that is also the custodian of all the cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom. “The palace, therefore, strongly advises that anyone, group, organisation, or government national and international that is dealing with any organisation or the artificial group in the process of returning the looted artefacts from Benin Kingdom would be doing so at their own risk and against the will of the people of the Benin Kingdom. “There is no alternative native authority and custodian of the cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom outside the Oba of Benin as constituted by the Royal Palace. “I do not believe that the move by a privately registered company, the Legacy Restoration Trust Ltd., and the purported establishment of Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA) align with the wishes of the people of Benin Kingdom. “It is pertinent to note that shortly after my ascension to the throne I had several discussions with the Governor on the plan for the Benin Royal Museum and he expressed his readiness to work with the Palace to actualize this laudable wish of my father. “I made efforts and acquired additional plots of land from different families within the Adesogbe area near the present-day palace for this purpose. “I wish to use this medium to call on the Federal Government to take custody of these artefacts on behalf of the Palace until the Benin Royal Museum is ready for its collection. “Under no circumstances should custody of our age-old artefacts be handed to any privately contrived entity like the Legacy Restoration Trust.” Coincidentally, at the same time, the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Obaseki and the Crown Prince Ezelekhae Ewuare, were in Berlin, Germany meeting with the German Minister of State for Culture, Prof. Monika Grutters, and Foreign Minister, Mr. Heiko Maas, on modalities for repatriation of the artefacts Obaseki’s reaction However, Obaseki on getting back to Nigeria placed an advert in some national papers, pledging loyalty to the palace. A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, warned all government officials and aides, in and out of the government, not to have an altercation with the Benin royal family over the issue. The governor, however, reiterated that his concern and efforts at getting the stolen artefacts back to the country were borne out of patriotism, selflessness, and in the best interest of the state and the people. The statement reads: “The attention of the Edo State Government (EDSG) has been drawn to the widely publicised media statement issued by the Palace of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II. “It is concerning that the statement appears to have created the impression that there is a major conflict between the interests of the EDSG and His Royal Majesty with regards to the laudable national milestone of having our highly valued artefacts returned home to Nigeria. “The Government of Edo State and the Governor have always acted transparently and in consonance with existing Federal and State laws in all matters relating to the proposed return of the artefacts and monuments. “The actions of the government thus far on this issue have been driven by selfless, patriotic considerations and in the best interest of Edo State and Edo people. “The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has displayed and will continue to display immense respect for our traditional institutions and therefore will continue to make effort to secure a private audience with His Royal Majesty to discuss his concerns. “The Governor has consequently ordered that on no account should anyone, whether in government or acting independently, engage in disrespectful exchanges and/or altercation with our revered Royal Majesty and the Benin Royal Palace.” Descendants of Igun-Igbesamwan-Owina position In a twist, an association known as Igun-Igbesamwan- Owina Descendants Cultural Movement of Europe and America, in a sponsored advertorial on July 15, signed by Erhuyi Isokponwu and Adolor Oviasu-Oreoghene, in some national papers, argued that during the infamous British Expedition of 1897, the Benin treasures that were soft targets for the looting of artefacts were Igun, Igbesamwan and Owina Quarters, because, these were production or factory base for the artefacts. They argued that their forebears traded on them as their means of livelihood from generation to generation. It stated that it is an absolute falsehood to continually reel out rhetoric’s to deny the ancestral makers of what belongs to them and called on the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed to stop the injustice forthwith. Federal Government to the rescue Going by the altercation between Obaseki and the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare 11, Mohammed had disclosed in Lagos, at a news conference that the Federal Government would take custody of the repatriated artefacts from around the world when delivered. The minister was reacting to the controversy that had trailed who was likely to take possession of the expected artefact. The minister said: “The Federal Government is aware of the widely-reported controversy on who will take possession of the Benin Bronzes when they are returned from Germany. “Let me state clearly here that, in line with international best practice and the operative Conventions and laws, the return of the artefacts are being negotiated bilaterally between the national governments of Nigeria and Germany. “Nigeria is the entity recognized by international law as the authority in control of antiquities originating from Nigeria. The relevant international Conventions treat heritage properties as properties belonging to the nation and not to individuals or subnational groups,’’ he said.

