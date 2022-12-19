Law

Royal rumble: Court affirms Otunba Musa-Adebamowo as head of ruling house

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

Justice Wasiu Animahun of a Lagos High Court in Epe has affirmed Otunba Musa-Adebamowo as head of Ewade ruling house of Igbooye, Eredo-Epe. Aside from this, the judge equally restrained one, Julius Adenuga Lawal from presenting or parading himself or acting in the capacity of the head of Ewade ruling house of Igbooyeland, Epe.

The judge arrived at the decision in a ruling on a motion on notice brought before him by the claimant/applicant, Otunba Abdulwasiu Musa-Adebamowo through his lawyers, Hassan Fajimite, Babs Animashaun and Kemi Yusuf.

Justice Animahun further gave an order of interlocutory injunction restraining Lawal, the defendant, his agents, servants, and privies “from interfering with, disturbing or preventing the claimant from the performance of his duties and functions and exercise of the power and full enjoyment of rights of the claimant as the head of the Ewade Ruling House of Igbooye, pending the final determination of the substantive suit”.

The judge also ordered parties to maintain the status quo, prior to the commencement of hostilities on the sale of family property, pending the final determination of the substantive suit. According to the writ of summons dated June 30, 2022, the claimant prayed for six reliefs against the defendant.

The reliefs included that the claimant remains the substantive head of Ewade ruling house of Igbooye having not been removed since his election in 2005 by Ewade ruling house; a declaration that the defendant is not the head of Ewade ruling house of Igbooye, Eredo-Epe; and a declaration that the conduct and activities of the defendant in parading himself as the head of Ewade ruling house of Igbooye, when the claimant has not been removed by Ewade ruling house or by an order of the court was fraudulent and unlawful.

As a result, the claimant had therefore sought an order of the court nullifying all the actions and activities, including any document executed by the defendant in the capacity of the head of Ewade ruling house of Igbooye, Eredo-Epe; an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from parading himself and or presenting himself or allowing himself to be paraded or presented as the head of Ewade ruling house of Igbooye, Eredo-Epe and a general damages of N10 million against the defendant.

Granting the order of interlocutory injunction against the defendant, Justice Animahun declared that the law is well settled, and it is to the effect that it is to the maintenance of the status quo prior to the commencement of hostility. The judge equally posited that the law favours the claimant to continue to act as the head of the family pending the determination of the substantive suit. According to Justice Animahun, “The balance of convenience does not favour both sides as it affects the alienation of property. Where this is the situation, the status quo must be ordered to be maintained.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Lawyer bags 5 years in jail for drug peddling

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

For trafficking in cannabis sativa, a prohibited weed, a 26-year-old lawyer, Sulaimon Kaosarat Yetunde, has been convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment by Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos. The judge passed the verdict after Sulaiman owned up to charges of conspiracy and unlawful exportation of 1.10kg of the banned […]
Law

Osun community to sanction violators of FGM law

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Residents of Osun State in Atakumosa West local government area have warned against violators of law, banning Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the state, saying violators would face banishment as prescribed by the community.   At a public declaration of FGM abandonment by the people of Oke-Bode, Osunjela, Oke-Osin, Kajola and Prince Communities, the community […]
Law

Christian lawyers seek creation of Ecclesiastical Court

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Akeem Nafiu   The Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON) has sought for an amendment of the Customary Law of Lagos State to allow for the creation of Ecclesiastical Court that will adjudicate on issues of marriage, divorce, custody of children and inheritance on behalf of christians in the state.   The lawyers made the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica