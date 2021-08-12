Royal Rumble: Deji of Akure disowns community head

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi has disowned Rotimi Tominiyi as the traditional head of Ilado-Elemo in Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State.

Two persons, Tominiyi and Mekaisi Folahan Akinremi have been laying claim to the stool of Olu of Ilado-Elemo, the development that had caused crisis in the community.

But on Thursday, the traditional ruler of the Akure Community, who is the consenting authority, Oba Ogunlade Aladelusi said his palace only recognised Akinremi as the traditional head of the Ilado-Elemo community.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary of Deji-in-Council, Mr Michael Adeyeye, the Oba said the palace did not recognise any other person as traditional head of the crisis ridden community.

It said: “The attention of the Palace of the Deji has been drawn to a rumour flying around in respect of the rightful occupant of the Ilado-Elemo Chieftaincy tittle.

“We would have loved to ignore this rattling but for the sake of clarity and to avoid attempts by some disgruntled few whose stock in trade is to peddle falsehoods and mislead the public.

“It is important to emphasize that Chief Mekaisi Folahan Akinremi remains the Olu of Ilado-Elemo and there is no contention anywhere as regards his status.

“However, the palace have been reliably informed of the activities of one Mr. Rotimi Tominiyi who had been misinforming the public and illegally parading himself as the Olu of Ilado-Elemo to extort the unsuspecting public.

“It is important to re-emphasize that the power to appoint minor Chiefs, Olus, Baales and Olojas remains the prerogative of His Imperial Majesty, the Deji of Akure and he had lawfully exercise this when he installed Chief Mekaisi Folahan Akinremi as the Olu of Ilado-Elemo in March, 2020.”

