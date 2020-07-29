Royal rumble: Matcheted residents want Oyo Police, Alaafin’s intervention over vacant stool crisis

Some indigenes of Ogbooro Town in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, who alleged being grievously attacked and matcheted over chieftaincy matters, have petitioned the state’s Police Commissioner, Mr Joe Enwomnwu, and the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, seeking investigation and prosecution of the culprits.

Writing through their lawyer: Adeola Fehintola, in a petition entitled: “A Complaint of grievous attacks and attempted murder of Pa Oluwole Amao, Saheed Adigun and Alabi Michael, they alleged that Jimoh Sikiru, Wasiu Adegboye, Ramoni Ojelere and Kazeeem Pupa”, the lawyer said that his clients were “on July 25, 2020 at about 11 a.m at different places of their abode in the Ifeloju LCDA of Saki East, subjected to beatings and matchete attacks at their different homes” by the above-named persons.

“The attackers were armed with dangerous weapons including clubs, matchetes and locally fabricated guns with intent to kill their victims over issue that arose from the vacant Onisanbo of Ogbooro stool which case is still pending in the Saki High Court.”

The lawyer in the petition said that his clients after being matcheted, reported the case to the Nigeria Police Station, Ogbooro, “but till now, there has been no arrest of any of the attackers. Our clients urgently and swiftly demand justice and intervention of the Commissioner of Police to effect arrest and prosecution of the above-mentioned people who have perpetrated the act,” Fehintola said.

The lawyer, who attached photographs of his clients who were cut on the head, face and arm, urged the Alaafin of Oyo, the Consenting Authority for the zone to intervene, noting that the grouse of his clients was the process through which Prince Kazeem Adio Adegboye was said to have emerged as the Onisanbo-elect and which has been in court, but which the attackers took laws into their hands over by attacking them.

New Telegraph’s investigation revealed that the late monarch, Salami Adedokun Adisa passed on in October 2017 and Soji Boladale was appointed to hold forth in the palace till another monarch would be installed, but the attackers forced him out and locked up the palace.

