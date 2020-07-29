Metro & Crime

Royal rumble: Matcheted residents want Oyo Police, Alaafin’s intervention over vacant stool crisis

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Some indigenes of Ogbooro Town in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, who alleged being grievously attacked and matcheted over chieftaincy matters, have petitioned the state’s Police Commissioner, Mr Joe Enwomnwu, and the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, seeking investigation and prosecution of the culprits.
Writing through their lawyer: Adeola Fehintola, in a petition entitled: “A Complaint of grievous attacks and attempted murder of Pa Oluwole Amao, Saheed Adigun and Alabi Michael, they alleged that Jimoh Sikiru, Wasiu Adegboye, Ramoni Ojelere and Kazeeem Pupa”, the lawyer said that his clients were “on July 25, 2020 at about 11 a.m at different places of their abode in the Ifeloju LCDA of Saki East, subjected to beatings and matchete attacks at their different homes” by the above-named persons.
“The attackers were armed with dangerous weapons including clubs, matchetes and locally fabricated guns with intent to kill their victims over issue that arose from the vacant Onisanbo of Ogbooro stool which case is still pending in the Saki High Court.”
The lawyer in the petition said that his clients after being matcheted, reported the case to the Nigeria Police Station, Ogbooro, “but till now, there has been no arrest of any of the attackers. Our clients urgently and swiftly demand justice and intervention of the Commissioner of Police to effect arrest and prosecution of the above-mentioned people who have perpetrated the act,” Fehintola said.
The lawyer, who attached photographs of his clients who were cut on the head, face and arm, urged the Alaafin of Oyo, the Consenting Authority for the zone to intervene, noting that the grouse of his clients was the process through which Prince Kazeem Adio Adegboye was said to have emerged as the Onisanbo-elect and which has been in court, but which the attackers took laws into their hands over by attacking them.
New Telegraph’s investigation revealed that the late monarch, Salami Adedokun Adisa passed on in October 2017 and Soji Boladale was appointed to hold forth in the palace till another monarch would be installed, but the attackers forced him out and locked up the palace.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police arrest two for killing 18-year-old in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

The Police in Niger State have arrested two persons in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Fulani girl in Lavun Local Government Area of the state. Investigations have it that the suspects Abdulkadir Ibrahim, age 25 years of Fulani camp Doko village, and Abubakar Idris, a.k.a Kullel age 29 years of Dabban village, both […]
Metro & Crime

Wadume: Re-inventing the Apo Six killing

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

On August 6, 2019, policemen attached to the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) embarked on a journey to Taraba State, to arrest an alleged wanted kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala, otherwise known as Wadume. The policemen and their civilian counterparts, while heading into Ibi village to arrest Wadume, drove past a military […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara Chief of Staff dies of coronavirus

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Chief of Staff to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Aminu Adisa Logun, has died of coronavirus. The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. He said: “Logun, an industrialist, a public intellectual, and an elder statesman, died Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19. He died only […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: