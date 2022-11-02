Royal Rumble: Nine suspected rioters remanded for allegedly shooting during protest in Osun

Nine persons arrested in connection with the crisis that broke out in the ancient town of Ikirun have been ordered to be remanded in Ilesha Corrections by an Osogbo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects were arraigned for allegedly shooting five persons in Ikinrun, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

The Osun State Government had last week announced the appointment of Prince Yinusa Olalekan Akadiri of Oba-Ara Ruling House as the new Akinrun of Ikinrun, in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were said to have staged riots against the appointment of the new Akinrun.

The arrested indigenes of the town were brought before Magistrate Olusola Aluko who ordered them to be kept behind the bars due to the magnitude of the alleged offences committed.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...