Royal Rumble: Ruling house threatens contempt proceeding against Onitire

A contempt proceeding is in the offing against the Onitire of Itire, Oba Tajudeen Ishola Odubiyi, who was installed recently and the chairman, Mushin Local Government Area (LGA), Emmanuel Bamgboye, before the High Court of Lagos State sitting in Ikeja.

The contempt proceeding against the duo is owing to the alleged disregard of an injunction granted by the Court against all parties in suit no: ID/3669GCNW/2017, which had ordered parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the suit.

Before the threat to commence the said contempt proceeding against the monarch and the Mushin LGA Chairman, the Claimants, namely: Alhaji Walim Abolaji Irawo, Alhaji Chief Teslim Alani Apena, Chief Rasheed Yekinni Apena, Taiwo Ogundipe, Chief (Mrs) Afusat Williams, and Alhaji Chief Jimoh Amusa Irawo; (suing for themselves and on behalf of Omobo branch of Odunburu Ruling House of Itire), had in their final written addresses before the court presided over by Justice Yetunde Pinheiro in suit no: ID/3669GCNW/2017, prayed the judge for “A declaration that Omobo is a branch in Odunburu Ruling House.

“A declaration that Odunburu Ruling House is made up of seven branches, namely; Lesho, Owunro, Aina, Abija Eru, Ejolabi, Omobo, Oluwole, and Orebiyi. “A declaration that the Claimants are descendants of Omobo branch of Odunburu Ruling House. “A declaration that the 1st Claimant, being a descendant of Odunburu Rul- ing House, is entitled to be considered eligible to contest for the said stool of Onitire of Itire.

“An order of injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th Defendants from acting on public notice published on January 16, 2017, or carrying out any exercise to fill the vacant stool of Onitire, pending the determination of the suit. It would be recalled that the Claimants had approached the court through a Writ of Summons dated April 18, 2017.

But as a result of the order issued by Justice Pinheiro on October 10, 2018, the Claimants amended the Writ of Summons dated October 18, 2018. The trial commenced on December 8, 2020, and while the trial lasted, the Claimants relied on their Amended Statement of Claim dated October 19, 2018.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...