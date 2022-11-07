News

Royal Rumble: Ruling House threatens contempt proceeding against Onitire

Posted on

A contempt proceeding is in the offing against the Onitire of Itire, Oba Tajudeen Ishola Odubiyi, who was installed recently, and the Chairman of Mushin Local Government Area (LGA), Emmanuel Bamgboye, before the High Court of Lagos State sitting in Ikeja.

The contempt proceeding against the duo is owing to the alleged disregard of an injunction granted by the Court against all parties in suit no: ID/3669GCNW/2017, which had ordered parties to maintain the status quo pending determination of the suit.

Before the threat to commence the said contempt proceeding against the monarch and the Mushin LGA Chairman, the Claimants, namely: Alhaji Walim Abolaji Irawo, Alhaji Chief Teslim Alani Apena, Chief Rasheed Yekinni Apena, Taiwo Ogundipe, Chief (Mrs) Afusat Williams, and Alhaji Chief Jimoh Amusa Irawo; (suing for themselves and on behalf of Omobo branch of Odunburu Ruling House of Itire), had in their final written addresses before the court presided over by Justice Yetunde Pinheiro in suit no: ID/3669GCNW/2017, prayed the judge for: “A declaration that Omobo is a branch in Odunburu Ruling House.

“A declaration that Odunburu Ruling House is made up of seven branches, namely; Lesho, Owunro, Aina, Abija Eru, Ejolabi, Omobo, Oluwole, and Orebiyi.

“A declaration that the Claimants are descendants of Omobo branch of Odunburu Ruling House.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

