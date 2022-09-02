News

Royal Rumbles: Osun court declares Masifa stool vacant

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

For disobeying a positive order of an Osogbo High Court presided over by Justice S. O. Falola, the stool of the Olaaresa of Masifa, Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun State, has been declared vacant. This followed the disobedience of the order made by Justice Falola as well as an earlier order made by Justice L. O. Arojo of Ejigbo High Court ordered parties not to tamper with the suit until it is finally determined. At the resumed hearing of the suit yesterday before Justice Falola, the vacation judge, Olugbenga Fayemiwo, the counsel to the 6th and 7th Defendants complained to the court that the 2nd Defendant, Josiah Awolade, has disobeyed the court order and installed himself as the Olaaresa of Masifa, Osun State. Fayemiwo, in his submission, alerted the court to the implications of disobedience of the court order. According to him, the act of the counsel, a very senior lawyer who was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1980, was nothing but an invitation to anarchy. Rather than serving as a Minister in the Temple of Justice, Fayemiwo complained loudly that Awolade’s disobedience of court order has dragged the garment of the court’s majesty in the mud and should be heavily punished for it.

 

Our Reporters

