RRS accused of detaining, threatening to kill teenager over missing phone

The Abia State Command of the Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have been accused of currently detaining one Master Ihechi George Emeka, threatening to kill (waste) him over the missing phone of a police officer.

In a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS), a human rights group urged the IGP to immediately intervene and save Emeka who is still languishing in RRS detention in Aba. In a petition signed by Comrade Okoye Chuka Peter, Executive Director of CEHRAWS, the group explained that the crux of the matter is a missing phone of an RRS officer who came to Emeka aunt’s restaurant to eat, but alleged that his phone was stolen inside the restaurant. “On September 29, 2022, around 1300hr, a suspected ‘Force man’ visited 114 Osusu Road, Aba, where the victim’s aunt runs a confectionery and soft drinks shop.

“His demands were attended to by the victim and his aunt in a respectful manner before he left. A few minutes later, he returned alleging that his phone was stolen at the said shop, hence compelling the shop owner and the victim to hand him the phone which they neither saw nor took from him.

“Although, he was asked to mention his phone number so it could be traced via its ringing tone while dialing it, but he practically refused and walked away.

“Allegedly, he stormed the said shop with a team of armed police officers from the Rapid Respond Squad (RRS) in a commando style a few minutes later, arrested the victim and whisked him away to their Division at Eziama in Aba North LGA, where he is detained till date, after being tortured, dehumanised and coerced to accept being in possession of the said phone

