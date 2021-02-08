RRS arrests 27 suspected criminals

Police have arrested 27 suspected criminals during a raid of major blackspots in Lagos State. Those arrested were identified as Olajide Kolawole (26), Kehinde Ayoola (25), Dola Abdulahi (20), Michael Ogunbade (19) and 23 others.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the arrests were made possible base on the commitment of the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to continually take anti-crime fight to the dens of criminals and m i s c re – ants in the state.

He said: “The Police Command arrested 27 suspects in a planned raid of different blackspots in the metropolis between Thursday and early hours of Friday 5th February.”

Adejobi said the arrests were made by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), being a follow up on Odumosu’s directives to the Commander of RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, to place certain spots under surveillance and dislodge the criminals hibernating there, especially at Ikeja, Agege and Alimosho and other parts of the metropolis.

He said the raid was also extended to Ile Zik, Dopemu Under Bridge, Shasha, Orisunbare, Iyana-Ipaja Underbridge, Ile-Epo, Abule-Egba, Isokoko, Alfa Nla, Capitol Road, Akilo, Marketing, and Alausa Central Business District, among others. Odumosu, however said, the command would continue to intensify efforts to reduce traffic robberies, cultism and other social vices to their barest minimum.

Commending the operatives for the successful operation, the commissioner advised parents and guardians to monitor their children and wards on the company they keep as cultism and traffic robbery remained unpardonable crimes in the state.

The police chief said traffic robbery and cultism would not be overlooked or spared as they attracted stringent punishments under the law.

