Metro & Crime

RRS arrests 27 suspected criminals

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Police have arrested 27 suspected criminals during a raid of major blackspots in Lagos State. Those arrested were identified as Olajide Kolawole (26), Kehinde Ayoola (25), Dola Abdulahi (20), Michael Ogunbade (19) and 23 others.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the arrests were made possible base on the commitment of the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to continually take anti-crime fight to the dens of criminals and m i s c re – ants in the state.

 

He said: “The Police Command arrested 27 suspects in a planned raid of different blackspots in the metropolis between Thursday and early hours of Friday 5th February.”

 

Adejobi said the arrests were made by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), being a follow up on Odumosu’s directives to the Commander of RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, to place certain spots under surveillance and dislodge the criminals hibernating there, especially at Ikeja, Agege and Alimosho and other parts of the metropolis.

 

He said the raid was also extended to Ile Zik, Dopemu Under Bridge, Shasha, Orisunbare, Iyana-Ipaja Underbridge, Ile-Epo, Abule-Egba, Isokoko, Alfa Nla, Capitol Road, Akilo, Marketing, and Alausa Central Business District, among others. Odumosu, however said, the command would continue to intensify efforts to reduce traffic robberies, cultism and other social vices to their barest minimum.

 

Commending the operatives for the successful operation, the commissioner advised parents and guardians to monitor their children and wards on the company they keep as cultism and traffic robbery remained unpardonable crimes in the state.

 

The police chief said traffic robbery and cultism would not be overlooked or spared as they attracted stringent punishments under the law.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ememobong: Emmanuel will complete all critical projects

Posted on Author Reporter

…Lists areas of focus in 2021 to include economy, education, health Following speculations by a section of the public about the level of completion of projects  in Akwa Ibom, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has allayed the fears that the state government, under the leadership of Mr. Udom Emmanuel, would […]
Metro & Crime

Commissioner praises hitch-free A’Ibom council polls

Posted on Author Reporter

…says election is basis for every civil governance As the people of Akwa Ibom State lined-up on Saturday across the 31 local government areas to elect their Chairmen and Councillors who would represent them at the third tier of government, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has lauded the Akwa Ibom […]
Metro & Crime

Obasa tackles enemies within APC as Sanwo-Olu presents N1.55trn budget

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Tuesday presented the year 2021 Budget of N1,155,022,413,005 named “Budget of Rekindled Hope” to the State House of Assembly. This was even as Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt.Hon Mudasiru Obasa assured that lawmakers would meticulously perform their constitutional duty before passing the budget estimate. Speaking shortly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica