RRS arrests tricycle union’s leader, 4 others, recovers gun

Leader of Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN), Alhaji Azeez Abiola and four other have been arrested for allegedly attempting to cause mayhem in Agege area of Lagos State. The suspects were arrested by detectives attached to the Rapid Response Squad unit of Lagos State Police Command following up on earlier warning by the state government for trouble makers to steer clear of the state metropolis. Recovered from them is a pump action gun they allegedly wanted to use.

Those arrested along with Alhaji Abiola were identified as Yusuf Azeez, a.k.a Araba (42), Kazeem Akinbode a.k.a Womi (43), Taofiq Odewale, a.k.a Omo Iya Agba (38) and Moses Abiodun, a.k.a Orobo (34).They were arrested in Agege while leading a team of supporters to NURTW headquarters in Agege, an action which the authority believe would trigger violence and chaos in other parts of the metropolis. “Immediately the information got to RRS they moved quickly to the scene and arrested Alhaji Abiola and four other suspects, a pump action gun was recovered from the area where some of his supporters who fled to evade arrest were standing,” the command said.

