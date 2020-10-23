News

RRS dislodges touts on Lagos road, dismantles roadblocks

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Barely four days after bloody attacks on the men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) across Lagos metropolis, officers of the police unit Friday dislodged touts and dismantled roadblocks across the state.

 

 

New Telegraph learnt that the RRS unit of the Lagos Police Command returned to the streets following the relax of the three-day curfew imposed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

 

 

Prior the return of the RSS, thugs had taken over Lagos roads and mounted roadblocks and other barricades, extorting residents and vandalising vehicles of motorists who refused to give them money while driving. They had also vandalised and looted shops across the state while commuters were also robbed.

 

It could be recalled that over 95 men of the RRS were attacked by hoodlums at Yaba area of the state during the #EndSARS protests while scores of police officers were maimed and killed by suspected thugs who hijacked the hitherto peaceful protests by the youths against police brutality.

 

Speaking, an officer in the RRS unit, who pleaded anonymity, said that despite the repeated attacks on their men, the police remained vigilant at their duty posts but only appeared on mufti. He added that the 95 men who were attacked at Yaba in two trucks and a hilux patrol were going to relieve their colleagues when the hoodlums attacked them.

 

 

While assuring Lagosians of return of law and order in the metropolis, he said that RRS are fully mobilised to take up their duty post across the state in order to ensure law and order.

 

 

