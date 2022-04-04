Metro & Crime

RRS intercepts Mushin-bound bus-load of illicit drugs

…rejects N.5m bribe

 

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), have intercepted a busload of substances suspected to be drugs at Mile 2 area of Lagos State. The driver and two other passengers were arrested in the early hours of yesterday.

The Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement yesterday said during preliminary investigations it was reveal that the drugs which were loaded in a Lagos colour LT bus, with the registration number AGL 205 YD was said to belong to one Alhaji, better known as General in Mushin.

Hundeyin said a member of the drug syndicate confessed that they picked up the consignment, which has a street value of about Ten Million Naira (10,000,000.00), at Alaba Rago on Saturday for onward movement to Mushin.

But Luck however ran out on them when RRS officials on patrol stopped the bus on a routine check at about 4am.

Another member of the syndicate, one Oluwole Omojuyitan, 40, who had initially escaped the scene on bike was later arrested by the operatives after he came back with a sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000.00) to bribe the officers to release the drugs and suspects.

Also, arrested with the gang members include Ojukwu Omanogho (36) and Hope Jumbo (40).

 

