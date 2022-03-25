RRS recovers vehicle, gun, dog from fleeing robbers in Lagos

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have recovered a vehicle, gun and a dog from fleeing suspected armed robbers at the Alagbado area of Lagos State.

The suspects, it was learnt, were coming from Abeokuta heading to Lagos when the RRS team stationed at Adura Bus Stop around 2:20am accosted them which prompted the four occupants of the vehicle to abandon it and take to their heels.

After the robbery suspects’ operation was foiled the vehicle recovered from them was brought to RRS headquarters in Ikeja, where the Commander, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi directed the Decoy Team of the squad to commence investigation into the case with a view to unravelling the owner of the vehicle and the suspects.

The owner of the vehicle, it was learnt, has been contacted in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Police are presently gathering more information that would assist in the arrest of the fleeing suspects.

Also recovered from the suspects were: two HP laptops, one NEC laptop, one LG TV, one IPhone 12 Pro max, one Elepac generator, two kitchen knives and a dog.

