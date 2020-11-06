Metro & Crime

RRS rescue mother, baby in wee hours in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have rescued a woman and her baby, who were stranded after their car developed a fault at the Ojuelegba area of Lagos State.

The eagle-eye policemen, who were on patrol around 1:15 a.m. on Friday, saw the woman at Funsho Williams Avenue in her Honda Acura car stranded on the Ojuelegba Bridge.

It was learnt that the duo was also a small boy and two young men who were assisting her to push the vehicle from the bridge.

The vigilant officers immediately made a detour and offered to assist the woman.

On inspecting the car they found out that the battery had gone flat. The Police team, with their cable, assisted her in jump starting the car.

Our correspondent learnt that the officers decided to follow her to be sure everything was okay. But after a few minutes’ drive, the vehicle stopped again.

This time the police team discovered that the car had run out of fuel. They gave her some fuel and accompanied her to a petrol station at Maryland where she got additional fuel into the car.

The leader of the police team decided to know her destination and followed her to the Mile 12 area. But mindful of the cult clashes in the area in the last few days, the officers sensed it would be unsafe to allow her drive without accompanying her to the area.

For her safety, the police team escorted her to a safe spot before continuing their patrol.

Our Reporters

