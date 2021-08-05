News

RSM accounting network unveils Stransact as its Correspondent Firm in Nigeria

RSM, the sixth largest network of accounting and audit firms in the world has unveiled Stransact as its Correspondent Firm in Nigeria. This was made known by RSM Regional Leader for Africa, Clive Betty while announcing the firm’s willingness to work with Stransact to support its local and international clients in Nigeria.

Betty, in his remark during the recent announcement said: “A confident, resurgent Nigeria is critical to RSM’s plans in the region and for Africa as a whole, hence we look forward to working with Stransact team in achieving our goals in the region.”

With the recent announcement by RSM, Stransact is already positioning itself to become the fifth largest accounting firm in Nigeria due to its vast local regulatory knowledge and clients base that cut across all sectors of the economy.

Partners at Stransact in a joint statement enthused: “Nigeria is an important country for global business, and it is only logical that a leading network like RSM has a presence in Nigeria. The Economist forecasts Nigeria to have 400million people by 2050, meaning it will become the world’s third-most-populous country. Therefore, Nigeria will continue to remain relevant in global business despite its challenges.”

Stransact has operated as Stransact Audit and Stransact Partners since 2009 in Nigeria, providing a full range of professional services to clients. The Firm has stated that the current development aligns closely with the Firm’s vision of achieving accelerated growth and being a leading professional services firm in Nigeria.

RSM is the sixth largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms worldwide, encompassing over 120 countries, 820 offices and more than 48,000 people internationally. Stransact will provide local expertise and experience to international clients of RSM which have a footprint in Nigeria.

Reacting to the announcement, Mr. Eben Joels, the Managing Partner of the Firm, stated that: “As a leading global network, RSM advisers help middle market enterprises mitigate risk and achieve accelerated growth both locally and globally. The middle market is the engine room of Nigeria’s economy and Stransact is well positioned to serve emerging entrepreneurs and local companies with global aspirations to further grow their businesses.”

