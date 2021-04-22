RSM missing as bandits attack military camp in Niger

…attackers burn soldiers’ vehicle, steal one

About 60 bandits yesterday invaded a Military Camp at Zazzaga community in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State leading to heavy casualties on the side of the attackers. This came barely three weeks after bandits attacked Security Joint Task Force bases at Allawa and Basa in Shiroro Local Government area of the state. It was learnt that unlike the Allawa and Bassa invasion, no soldier was killed in the latest attack. However, a soldier identified as the RSM of the camp, was declared missing. His whereabouts were still unknown at press time.

Three weeks ago, bandits attacked a Security Joint Task Force bases at Allawa and Basa, killed five soldiers and an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). A resident of Zagzaga, said the bandits who stormed the community about 4am yesterday, divided themselves into three groups. He said while one group went straight to the Military Camp located at the Junior Secondary School about 500 metres from the town and engaged the soldiers in a gun battle, the second group laid an ambush on the major road leading to the community. According to him, the third group went into the community to prevent any reinforcement from the community vigilantes and youths.

He added that after the gun battle from 4am to 6am, the soldiers ran out of ammunition and made a retreat. This, according to him, was after the soldiers killed many of the bandits. The resident added that after the soldiers retreated, the bandits stormed the camp, set one of the military vehicles on fire and went away with another.

Like this: Like Loading...