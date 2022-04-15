RT200: CBN releases N3.5bn to 150 exporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released N3.5 billion to be disbursed to a total of 150 non-oil exporters in fulfilment of promise made in February at the launch of RT200 Programme. The RT 200 is an initiative meant to boost non-oil export with value addition. It has attracted an inflow of $ 60 million between February till date.

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, who confirmed the development on Thursday at the Bankers’ Committee meeting conducted via Zoom, said the apex bank also announced incentives for states that set up export processing terminal. Given an update on RT 200 and the amount of forex it has generated thus far, Onyeali-Ikpe said the programme had achieved tremendous success. She said: “On the new RT 200policy,$60millionhascome in, according to the CBN. “One hundred and fifty exporters will benefit at various levels.

Some under the finished goods, some under the semi-finished goods that qualify for the rebate. “The sum of $3.5 million rebate will be released today by the close of work to the 150 customers.” On states that have completed their export processing zones, she said only Plateau s State had completed its port, adding that other state governments were at different levels of engagement.

“This policy is only one month old. Getting to process export zone is not very easy so we expect that will take a little more time but that option is available to the state governments as an incentive for them to set up export processing zones and terminals that will help the export products to get to wharf very quickly and exported timely,” she said. On progress made on eNaira, it was revealed that the app had recorded over 766, 000 download, 165,000 consumer wallet and 2800 merchant wallets.

