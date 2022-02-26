News Top Stories

RT200 programme: CBN unveils incentives for exporters

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Exporters to receive N65 for every $1 repatriated, sold at I&E window for third party use

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the operating guidelines for its RT 200 non-oil export proceeds repatriation rebate scheme, highlighting incentives that would be paid to exporters under the scheme.

The apex bank said that the scheme was introduced as part of its efforts to reduce exposure to volatile sources of foreign exchange and to earn more stable and sustainable in flows of forex. According to the guidelines posted on its website yesterday, the CBN said that while exporters who qualify for rebate under the scheme, will be paid N65 for every $1 repatriated and sold at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window to Authorized Dealer Banks (ADBs) for other third party use, exporters who repatriate and sell forex into the I&E window for own use for eligible transactions, will be paid N35 for every $1 repatriated. However, the guidelines said the spread will not be more than 10 kobo.

The apex bank said the payment of the incentive will be made on a quarterly basis, adding that: “The accounts of exporters that qualify for rebates shall be credited latest one week after the end of the quarter.” It warned that any authorized dealer bank that attempts to circumvent the intent of the scheme will have its forex dealership license suspended for 24months. Similarly, the CBN said that any exporter that presents fraudulent document(s) or tries to undermine the scheme will be banned from accessing the incentive for 24 months and all the bank accounts of such an exporter will be frozen-placed on “Post No Debit (PND)”-for the same period.

On eligibility criteria of the scheme, the CBN said beneficiaries that are eligible for the incentive include, only exporters of finished and semi- finished goods whose repatriated export proceeds are sold at the I&E window. New Telegraph reports that CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced the RT200 programme at the Bankers’ Committee press briefing held on February 10 2022.

The CBN Governor said the initiative was directed at the non-oil export sector and was aimed at reducing pressure on the naira, increasing productivity, expanding exports, attracting foreign exchange to the country and creating job opportunities for the people. Emefiele said: “After careful consideration of the available options and wide consultation with the banking community, the CBN is, effective immediately, announcing the Bankers’ Committee “RT200 FX Programme”, which stands for the “Race to $200 billion

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Protester throws egg at Macron

Posted on Author Reporter

  French President Emmanuel Macron was hit with an egg while he was visiting Lyon on Monday to promote French gastronomy. Footage from Lyon Mag showed the egg bouncing off the president’s shoulder area, without breaking, as he walked through a crowd while a protester shouted “Vive la revolution” (long live the revolution). A man […]
News

Russian parliament OKs new START nuclear treaty extension

Posted on Author Reporter

  The lower house of Russian parliament on Wednesday quickly approved the extension of the last remaining nuclear arms control pact days before it’s due to expire. The State Duma voted unanimously to extend the New START treaty for five years. The vote came a day after a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden […]
News

NCC creates new department to accelerate digital economy

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

In continuation of its renewed strategy and vigour for effective delivery of its regulatory mandate, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has created a Digital Economy Department. The new department, according to a statement signed by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, would be responsible for implementing programmes and policies aimed at fully […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica