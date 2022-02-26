RT200 programme: CBN unveils incentives for exporters

Exporters to receive N65 for every $1 repatriated, sold at I&E window for third party use

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the operating guidelines for its RT 200 non-oil export proceeds repatriation rebate scheme, highlighting incentives that would be paid to exporters under the scheme.

The apex bank said that the scheme was introduced as part of its efforts to reduce exposure to volatile sources of foreign exchange and to earn more stable and sustainable in flows of forex. According to the guidelines posted on its website yesterday, the CBN said that while exporters who qualify for rebate under the scheme, will be paid N65 for every $1 repatriated and sold at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window to Authorized Dealer Banks (ADBs) for other third party use, exporters who repatriate and sell forex into the I&E window for own use for eligible transactions, will be paid N35 for every $1 repatriated. However, the guidelines said the spread will not be more than 10 kobo.

The apex bank said the payment of the incentive will be made on a quarterly basis, adding that: “The accounts of exporters that qualify for rebates shall be credited latest one week after the end of the quarter.” It warned that any authorized dealer bank that attempts to circumvent the intent of the scheme will have its forex dealership license suspended for 24months. Similarly, the CBN said that any exporter that presents fraudulent document(s) or tries to undermine the scheme will be banned from accessing the incentive for 24 months and all the bank accounts of such an exporter will be frozen-placed on “Post No Debit (PND)”-for the same period.

On eligibility criteria of the scheme, the CBN said beneficiaries that are eligible for the incentive include, only exporters of finished and semi- finished goods whose repatriated export proceeds are sold at the I&E window. New Telegraph reports that CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced the RT200 programme at the Bankers’ Committee press briefing held on February 10 2022.

The CBN Governor said the initiative was directed at the non-oil export sector and was aimed at reducing pressure on the naira, increasing productivity, expanding exports, attracting foreign exchange to the country and creating job opportunities for the people. Emefiele said: “After careful consideration of the available options and wide consultation with the banking community, the CBN is, effective immediately, announcing the Bankers’ Committee “RT200 FX Programme”, which stands for the “Race to $200 billion

