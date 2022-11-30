News

RT200 Programme: Non-oil export attracts N2.4trn inflows

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Nigeria received a total of N2.4 trillion ($4.987billion) as non-oil export inflows under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Bankers’ Committee’s RT 200 programme this year. The RT200 FX Programme is an initiative of the CBN and the Bankers’ Committee aimed at attracting $200 billion in non-oil export earnings over the next 3-5 years. The programme is anchored on five pillars, namely: Value-Adding Exports Facility; Non-Oil Commodities Expansion Facility; Non-Oil FX Rebate Scheme; Dedicated Non-Oil Export Terminal; and Biannual Non-Oil Export Summit.

Giving an upddate on the inflow yesterday in Lagos, the apex bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, this in a keynote speech at the second edition of the bi-annual RT200 Export Summit, noted that the figure was significantly higher than the $3.190 billion repatriated by non-oil exporters in 2021. He, however, said that only $1.966billion of the $4.987billion repatriated this year qualified for the rebate programme under the scheme, adding that only $1.559 billion was sold at the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window for own use. He also revealed that the CBN had paid out about N81billion in rebates to Nigerian exporters under the programme.

Speaking on the summit’s theme: “RT200 Non- Oil Export Programme: The Journey So Far,” the CBN Governor called for greater collaboration and coordination on policies to improve economic activities in the non-oil sector, stressing that, “export could transform the economic structure of countries from simple, slowgrowing, and low-value activities to more productive activities that enjoy more significant margins driven by technology.” According to him, now is the time for all stakeholders to work together to position Nigeria on a growth trajectory by taking the diversification of the economy seriously, stating that policymakers must help exporters and the economy by adding value to what the country produces and exports. He disclosed that feedback from lenders indicated interest by exporters in adding value to the products they export, to allow them to benefit from the RT200 programme. He, thus encouraged more exporters to find ways to add value to their exports so that they too could benefit from the scheme and get greater value for their exports.

He also pledged to work more to complement the effort of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment to boost the country’s non-oil exports. Reiterating the need for a more diversified economy, Emefiele emphasized the need to improve the country’s road infrastructure, with an emphasis on road infrastructure from the ports, to facilitate the ease of transporting goods for export.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Southern Kaduna killings: Military deploys Special Forces

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…vows to crush threats to security, public safety The criminal activities of gunmen in Southern Kaduna may soon come to an end, as the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has deployed Special Forces in the troubled area. This is coming on the heels of reported cases of killings in the axis, which have continued to provoke outrage […]
News

Buhari felicitates with anti-corruption crusader, Sagay, at 80

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with foremost scholar, teacher, legal luminary, author, and anti-corruption crusader, Professor Itsejuwa Sagay, as he turns 80 today. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Asesina,the President rejoiced with the Sagay family, academia, legal profession, friends and associates of the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption (PACAC), saying his integrity […]
News Top Stories

2023: We’ve not released timetable for electioneering –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied the election timetable in circulation on social media. According to the timetable, the screening of aspirants for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, governorship and presidential polls will take place from March 29 to April 2.     It added that attending the protests over screening […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica